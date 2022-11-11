Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over Indiana
The No. 2 Ohio State football team improved to 10-0 on the season with a 56-14 win over conference foe Indiana Saturday. The Buckeyes outgained the Hoosiers by nearly 400 yards on offense, while third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns. With just under nine minutes left in the...
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan State
The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is headed back to Columbus after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of Big Ten foe Michigan State. In game one of the set, the Spartans (8-3-1, 4-1-1 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3 Big Ten) 4-2, behind a strong performance from Spartans freshman forward Daniel Russell. Russell finished the game with three points, one goal and two assists.
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team beat No. 4 Nebraska 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd at the Covelli Center Sunday and now controls its conference destiny. The victory brings the Buckeyes’ (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) record against ranked opponents this year to 8-5, with the lone conference loss coming in five sets at the Cornhuskers (22-3, 14-2 Big Ten) in September.
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over Indiana
Since third-year safety Lathan Ransom began playing on the Buckeyes punt block unit, he wanted an opportunity to jump in front and stop the football. Ransom said special teams coach Parker Fleming “put me in a certain area” when Indiana lined up to punt with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Saturday. Practicing similar formations and plays during the week, Ransom said Fleming gave him the best chance to block the punt attempt — and he did just that.
Football: Jones, Trayanum game-time decisions, Smith-Njigba unavailable among 14 Buckeyes on Indiana status report
Among 14 Buckeyes listed on No. 2 Ohio State’s status report before playing Indiana Saturday, fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones and third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum are game-time decisions. Jones started all nine games at right tackle this season. This is his second campaign among Ohio State’s starting five offensive...
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14
The ‘Shoe became a snow globe at points as No. 2 Ohio State led wire-to-wire and defeated Indiana 56-14 Saturday. One week after gusty winds and sporadic rain at Northwestern forced the Buckeyes to a season-low 76 passing yards, Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) struck its balance and threw for 322 yards and ran for 340 more.
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA Tournament
Senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 107th minute as the sixth-seeded Buckeyes prevailed in a 1-0 victory over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Sears, who’s given Ohio State four game-winning goals this season, said she was thrilled to...
