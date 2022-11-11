Read full article on original website
Zanab Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To The Internet & She Even Brought Deepti Into It
Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey posted an emotional message to Cole Barnett on Instagram Thursday, when she also apologized to everyone who now sees her as a "bad guy" and a "villain" following the season 3 finale. In the reunion episode that aired Wednesday, Jaffrey accused her former partner...
Love Is Blind’s Brennon Confesses He Was ‘Nervous’ Alexa Would Say No at the Altar, Gives Update on Their Marriage
The pre-wedding jitters! Love Is Blind’s Brennon Lemieux may have been the first to get engaged in season 3 — but he was still nervous that fiancée Alexa Alfia would turn him down on the big day. “There's always the possibility of someone saying no,” Brennon, 32, exclusively shared with Us Weekly during an October […]
HelloGiggles
Where is Britney Spears’ New Husband? Singer Reveals Sad Details of Her Wedding Day
It’s been little over five months since Britney Spears married model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari. Those who follow the pop icon have noticed husband number three has been pretty absent in her social media posts, leaving many wondering if Spears is already dealing with marital issues. The last...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
Pete Davidson Allegedly Had 'His Hands All Over' Emily Ratajkowski During Brooklyn Date: Report
Did Howard Stern manifest this? Two months after the famed disc jockey suggested ladies' man Pete Davidson should work his charm on the newly single Emily Ratajkowski, the two were allegedly spotted on a date!Over the weekend, a tipster told gossip outlet DeuxMoi that they witnessed the pair packing on the PDA in Brooklyn.According to the onlooker, the two seemed to be "on a date" and were "holding hands." The spy added that the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, had "his hands allll over her ... they're clearly hooking up."Neither of the stars have commented on the speculation, but as...
Bride goes viral for donning her natural gray hair on her wedding day
Several weeks after her wedding, one bride went viral with her gorgeous gray hair. Kadeja Jackson Baker was the star of a behind-the-scenes bridal glam TikTok videos by Miami-based destination makeup artist Tia Codrington. In the video, Baker is seen getting makeup applied to her face while she has her...
Gizmodo
This Photographer Travels Through Time Into His Own Childhood Photos With Photoshop
While time traveling to hang out with your younger self may only seem possible in movies like The Adam Project, a real-life photographer and musician in Montreal has come pretty close to pulling it off. Unlike in the film, Conor Nickerson didn’t bring together his adult and younger selves to save the world—he simply thought it would be an interesting art project.
Cher Declares ‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’ in Fiery Defense of 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher is 76 years old and utterly fabulous, so why should she be criticized for dating a man 40 years younger than her? Men have been dating younger women for ages — and rarely without anyone batting an eyelash — so she’s here to tell you, leave her alone.
Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: ‘It’s Turning Into a Wildfire’
Dealing with the drama. Sydney Sweeney is weighing in after she received political backlash over mom Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s controversial birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the Euphoria star, 25, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say […]
Melissa Gilbert Appreciates Aging As She Ditches Botox And Implants
At the young age of 9, Melissa Gilbert became a popular face in Hollywood when she starred as Laura Ingalls in the 1974 Little House on the Prairie. The series, which ran for nine years, exposed the child actress to the glamorous Hollywood life, which seemed to permit either perfection or nothing.
Loving brother slowly gets sister to crack a smile over a whole day by making her wishes come true
He can be seen taking her to Panera Bread, buying her shoes and getting her an adorable pet in a now-viral heartwarming video.
Elle
Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends
On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
Dad tells son it's okay to wear nail polish after being teased at school, wins hearts online
He talked about facing the pressure of fitting into traditional masculinity himself and how he doesn't want his son to go through the same.
SheKnows
Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
Parents Took Their Boy To Hooters For His 5th Birthday & TikTok Opinions Are Split
A birthday marks a special time for a family to get together to celebrate the milestone, but some people are questioning one family's choice of location for a child's birthday. A TikTok video shows a boy celebrating his 5th birthday at Hooters, a restaurant known for its revealing uniforms, and...
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'
While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd
Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
Bustle
Love Is Blind
If you’ve been watching Love Is Blind this long, you know that pod engagements don’t always turn into marriages — in fact, they rarely do. During the Season 3 finale, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden proved to be the show’s latest marital casualties. After last week’s cliffhanger, Bartise told Nancy that he could not marry her at the altar. The decision “blindsided” Nancy, she said during the episode. “I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was, that he would do the same. There’s no point to love someone who doesn’t love me.”
Daily Beast
Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now
This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
