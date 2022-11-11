ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
OK! Magazine

Pete Davidson Allegedly Had 'His Hands All Over' Emily Ratajkowski During Brooklyn Date: Report

Did Howard Stern manifest this? Two months after the famed disc jockey suggested ladies' man Pete Davidson should work his charm on the newly single Emily Ratajkowski, the two were allegedly spotted on a date!Over the weekend, a tipster told gossip outlet DeuxMoi that they witnessed the pair packing on the PDA in Brooklyn.According to the onlooker, the two seemed to be "on a date" and were "holding hands." The spy added that the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, had "his hands allll over her ... they're clearly hooking up."Neither of the stars have commented on the speculation, but as...
BROOKLYN, NY
GMA

Bride goes viral for donning her natural gray hair on her wedding day

Several weeks after her wedding, one bride went viral with her gorgeous gray hair. Kadeja Jackson Baker was the star of a behind-the-scenes bridal glam TikTok videos by Miami-based destination makeup artist Tia Codrington. In the video, Baker is seen getting makeup applied to her face while she has her...
Gizmodo

This Photographer Travels Through Time Into His Own Childhood Photos With Photoshop

While time traveling to hang out with your younger self may only seem possible in movies like The Adam Project, a real-life photographer and musician in Montreal has come pretty close to pulling it off. Unlike in the film, Conor Nickerson didn’t bring together his adult and younger selves to save the world—he simply thought it would be an interesting art project.
Us Weekly

Sydney Sweeney Slams Backlash Over Family’s MAGA-Inspired Hats: ‘It’s Turning Into a Wildfire’

Dealing with the drama. Sydney Sweeney is weighing in after she received political backlash over mom Lisa Mudd Sweeney’s controversial birthday party. “Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation,” the Euphoria star, 25, told British GQ in an interview published on Friday, November 11. “It’s been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Elle

Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends

On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
MANHATTAN, NY
SheKnows

Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
toofab.com

Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'

While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
ETOnline.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd

Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Bustle

Love Is Blind

If you’ve been watching Love Is Blind this long, you know that pod engagements don’t always turn into marriages — in fact, they rarely do. During the Season 3 finale, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden proved to be the show’s latest marital casualties. After last week’s cliffhanger, Bartise told Nancy that he could not marry her at the altar. The decision “blindsided” Nancy, she said during the episode. “I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was, that he would do the same. There’s no point to love someone who doesn’t love me.”
Daily Beast

Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now

This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy