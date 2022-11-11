ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team beat No. 4 Nebraska 3-1 in front of a sellout crowd at the Covelli Center Sunday and now controls its conference destiny. The victory brings the Buckeyes’ (19-5, 15-1 Big Ten) record against ranked opponents this year to 8-5, with the lone conference loss coming in five sets at the Cornhuskers (22-3, 14-2 Big Ten) in September.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over Indiana

Since third-year safety Lathan Ransom began playing on the Buckeyes punt block unit, he wanted an opportunity to jump in front and stop the football. Ransom said special teams coach Parker Fleming “put me in a certain area” when Indiana lined up to punt with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Saturday. Practicing similar formations and plays during the week, Ransom said Fleming gave him the best chance to block the punt attempt — and he did just that.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14

The ‘Shoe became a snow globe at points as No. 2 Ohio State led wire-to-wire and defeated Indiana 56-14 Saturday. One week after gusty winds and sporadic rain at Northwestern forced the Buckeyes to a season-low 76 passing yards, Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) struck its balance and threw for 322 yards and ran for 340 more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan State

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is headed back to Columbus after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of Big Ten foe Michigan State. In game one of the set, the Spartans (8-3-1, 4-1-1 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3 Big Ten) 4-2, behind a strong performance from Spartans freshman forward Daniel Russell. Russell finished the game with three points, one goal and two assists.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home opener

The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team began the 2022-23 season on a high note by besting No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 Friday at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won in a fashion they aren’t usually accustomed to, with No. 2 149-pounder redshirt senior Sammy Sasso suffering a loss to the No. 27 freshman Caleb Henson via a takedown in sudden victory 5-3.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy