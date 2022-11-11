Since third-year safety Lathan Ransom began playing on the Buckeyes punt block unit, he wanted an opportunity to jump in front and stop the football. Ransom said special teams coach Parker Fleming “put me in a certain area” when Indiana lined up to punt with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Saturday. Practicing similar formations and plays during the week, Ransom said Fleming gave him the best chance to block the punt attempt — and he did just that.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO