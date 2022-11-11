ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges

Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
ESPN

US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar

The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
ESPN

Lionel Messi wants Argentina to ignore World Cup contenders hype

Lionel Messi says Argentina can't believe the hype that they are among the favourites for the World Cup if they want to win the competition for the first time since 1986. Argentina ended a 28-year trophy drought in 2021 when they beat Brazil in the Copa America final and they qualified for this month's tournament in Qatar undefeated.
ESPN

Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil

Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen turned the clocks back to 2021 in Brazil as they collided on track for the first time this season. Last year's title rivals collided on track three times in 2021 but had not come to blows this year. That changed after a Safety Car restart...

