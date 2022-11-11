Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges
Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea mull Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY:. Paris Saint-Germain are still...
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
ESPN
Mexico's World Cup squad: Who takes Tecatito's spot? Can Martino rely on Lozano, Jimenez for goals?
DOHA, Qatar -- Following hours, days and weeks of rumors regarding what Mexico's final roster will look like, the men's national team officially announced on Monday which 26 players will head to the World Cup. In general, most of the roster was fairly predictable and based off a preliminary 31-man...
ESPN
US Soccer uses rainbow crest in Qatar
The U.S. Soccer Federation is using a rainbow version of its crest at the Americans' World Cup training facility in Doha, Qatar. The federation, which normally uses a crest with blue lettering and red stripes, changed the stripes to seven different colors at Al Gharrafa training facility, where workouts started Monday ahead of the Americans' World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. The rainbow crest is part of the Be the Change initiative of the USSF and its players, which also called for tougher U.S. gun laws.
ESPN
Lionel Messi wants Argentina to ignore World Cup contenders hype
Lionel Messi says Argentina can't believe the hype that they are among the favourites for the World Cup if they want to win the competition for the first time since 1986. Argentina ended a 28-year trophy drought in 2021 when they beat Brazil in the Copa America final and they qualified for this month's tournament in Qatar undefeated.
ESPN
Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil
Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to...
ESPN
'Don't ask that again to me -- are we clear about that?' Max Verstappen refuses Red Bull order to help Sergio Perez
Newly crowned champion Max Verstappen refused a Red Bull team order at the Brazilian Grand Prix to help teammate Sergio Perez in his fight for second in the title race. Perez dropped down the order after a late safety car restart, with nearest championship rival Charles Leclerc one of the cars to get by.
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collide in Brazil
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen turned the clocks back to 2021 in Brazil as they collided on track for the first time this season. Last year's title rivals collided on track three times in 2021 but had not come to blows this year. That changed after a Safety Car restart...
