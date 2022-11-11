Read full article on original website
goredfoxes.com
Women's Basketball Falls to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – The Marist women's basketball team fell to Green Bay Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game, 74-45. A strong second half from the Phoenix propelled them over the Red Foxes. Summary. Green Bay took an early 6-2 lead two minutes into the first quarter. Closing out...
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay East High School students cook homemade meals for fellow classmates struggling with food insecurity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the season of giving, and culinary students at Green Bay East High School helped prepare homemade meals for the less fortunate. With some students attending Green Bay East High School come from low-income families, the Eats for East program helps put meals on the table.
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
nbc15.com
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
Fox11online.com
Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Bellevue exploding with construction
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue is going through a growth spurt. The area around Costco is about to explode with new businesses. “The village has been in negotiations with land owners in that area for quite some time,” said the village’s Director of Community Development, Andrew Vissers.
wearegreenbay.com
Accident involving school bus temporarily shuts down intersection on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
