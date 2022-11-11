It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain could lead to flooding overnight tonight. Here's the latest forecast.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO