Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.
WLOX
Newly elected 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell looks ahead
It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain could lead to flooding overnight tonight. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Meteorologist Carrie Duncan on why we're seeing so much late season tropical activity
It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain could lead to flooding overnight tonight. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
Comments / 0