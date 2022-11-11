Read full article on original website
Former Mets outfielder dies of cancer at 55
The New York Mets are one of six MLB clubs mourning the loss of former outfielder Chuck Carr. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported Sunday evening “Former Florida Marlins Outfielder Chuck Carr has passed away. His family made the announcement today on Facebook. He was 55.”. The Milwaukee...
Red Sox trade rumors: Boston ‘among many teams to express interest’ in Bryan Reynolds (report)
The Red Sox have expressed interest in trading for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. Boston clearly needs to add an outfielder this offseason. Red Sox outfielders combined to bat .243 with a .301 on-base percentage, .375 slugging percentage, .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
Pinstripe Alley
The worst pinch-hitter in Yankees history
When you think about a pinch-hitter, you probably imagine a team sending up a guy who, for whatever reason, was on the bench that day for a key at-bat in a game. However, that’s far from the only time players get sent up a pinch-hitters. Often, clubs will send in a new player just to get the starter out of the game. It’s in those situations where you can get some moves that look funny in a box score.
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Red Sox certainly have been busy to open the offseason and reportedly have offered a familiar hurler a multi-year deal
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops
One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Yardbarker
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
Yardbarker
Cubs Roster Moves: 7 Players Outrighted, Franmil Reyes and Others Elect Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs were busy shedding names from their 40-man roster on Thursday. The team announced that they outrighted seven players to Triple-A Iowa. Those names include midseason acquisition Franmil Reyes, utility infielder David Bote, and outfielder Narciso Crook for the position players. On the pitching side, Alec Mills, Steven Brault, Brad Wieck, and Anderson Espinoza were among the group.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Chicago White Sox reportedly interested in acquiring star catcher
The Chicago White Sox fell far short of expectations this past season, resulting in a managerial change as the first
Numerous teams calling roster-crunched Rays in search of pitching
Several teams are facing a 40-man roster crunch this winter, with the Rays in particular facing a lot of tough decisions due to the depth in their talented farm system. As such, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links) reports that the Rays have been “in advanced trade negotiations” and could make multiple deals before Tuesday’s deadline to set 40-man rosters in advance of the Rule 5 Draft.
Yardbarker
Great Lakes Loons’ Austin Chubb Named 2022 Midwest League Manager Of The Year; Dodgers Prospects Imanol Vargas & Jorbit Vivas Selected To Postseason All-Star Team
On the heels of leading the High-A Great Lakes Loons to a first half division title and playoff appearance, Austin Chubb has been the 2022 Midwest League Manager of the year. Chubb, in his second season at the helm, became only the third Loons manager to win the postseason award, joining Juan Bustabad (2010) and John Shoemaker (2019). Chubb previously earned Manager of the Year honors in 2019 when he was with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League.
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
Phillies extend hitting coach Kevin Long through 2025
The Phillies have signed hitting coach Kevin Long to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Long just completed his first season in Philadelphia, joining the team last winter after a four-year stint as the Nationals’ hitting coach. Most coaches operate on...
Seth Lugo drawing interest as starter
Right-hander Seth Lugo reached free agency for the first time in his career last week and has already drawn plenty of early interest as teams begin charting their offseason gameplan. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that more than a dozen teams — but not the Mets, yet — have reached out to Lugo. That shouldn’t be surprising for a consistently solid setup man, but what’s more interesting is Sammon’s note that some of those clubs have expressed interest in putting Lugo back into a rotation.
