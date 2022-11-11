ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 person killed, 2 injured amid altercation with sword in Vallejo

Vallejo Police are investigating a death on a commercial property where police say transients lived. One witness said the victim was impaled with a sword. The property owner, who also lived at the site, was injured in the Sunday morning altercation. At about 7:30 a.m., the 600 block of 3rd...
VALLEJO, CA
KQED

A Settlement in the Vallejo Police Killing of Angel Ramos

The city of Vallejo is notorious for being forced to pay out millions in legal settlements to victims of police violence. In the latest example, The Vallejo Sun reports that the city reached a $2.8 million dollar settlement with the family of Angel Ramos, the 21-year-old shot and killed by Vallejo Police during a family gathering in January 2017.
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station

On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
KRON4 News

Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
SARATOGA, CA
FOX40

3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

18-year-old arrested in deadly South San Francisco DUI

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - South San Francisco police are investigating a single car crash that killed an 18-year-old. Police say they responded to a call for a major crash on Saturday, just past 11:30 p.m. on South Linden Ave. Police say another 18-year-old, Angel De Jesus Castro, was driving...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
STOCKTON, CA

