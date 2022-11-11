Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
1 person killed, 2 injured amid altercation with sword in Vallejo
Vallejo Police are investigating a death on a commercial property where police say transients lived. One witness said the victim was impaled with a sword. The property owner, who also lived at the site, was injured in the Sunday morning altercation. At about 7:30 a.m., the 600 block of 3rd...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old girl shot; employee of Rohnert Park sandwich shop arrested
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A 19-year-old employee of Sourdough & Co. in Rohnert Park was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot inside the sandwich shop, police said. The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the shop on Commerce Boulevard. Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Chief...
El Cerrito police search for man who stabbed victim at Nation’s burger
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a victim at the parking lot of a Nation’s Giant Hamburgers restaurant Saturday night, the El Cerrito Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is described to be a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his 20s, according to […]
KQED
A Settlement in the Vallejo Police Killing of Angel Ramos
The city of Vallejo is notorious for being forced to pay out millions in legal settlements to victims of police violence. In the latest example, The Vallejo Sun reports that the city reached a $2.8 million dollar settlement with the family of Angel Ramos, the 21-year-old shot and killed by Vallejo Police during a family gathering in January 2017.
Union City police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way. At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to […]
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
KTVU FOX 2
Man allegedly stabbed with sword in Vallejo
Neighbors in Vallejo say a men they know was allegedly stabbed with a sword over a housing dispute. One person was allegedly shot to death during the same incident.
Passenger dies, driver arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in SSF
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A young man died and another was arrested following a solo-vehicle collision Saturday night in South San Francisco, police said Sunday. Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to the first block of South Linden Avenue after someone reported the collision. A passenger in the vehicle died and the 18-year-old driver […]
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
Illegal sideshow in San Jose leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station
On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
3 robberies and 2 attempted robberies occur overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three robberies and two attempted robberies occurred throughout Stockton Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, two male victims near the 700 Block of North Pilgrim Street were in their front yard when suspects with guns approached the victims. The suspects then assaulted the victims and proceeded […]
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old arrested in deadly South San Francisco DUI
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - South San Francisco police are investigating a single car crash that killed an 18-year-old. Police say they responded to a call for a major crash on Saturday, just past 11:30 p.m. on South Linden Ave. Police say another 18-year-old, Angel De Jesus Castro, was driving...
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
