ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
BGR.com

The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week

The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy