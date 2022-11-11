Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Yankees coach will return to Astros next season
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “Astros bench coach Joe Espada will return to Houston in 2023 with a new contract, per source. Espada’s contract had expired after the World Series. Folks around the Astros have talked about Espada’s importance to Dusty Baker’s coaching staff, so no surprise to see him return.”
MLB columnist pitches Yankees-Cubs trade
As many deals loom, the Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan imagined a possible New York Yankees-Chicago Cubs trade. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He pitches that the Cubs should go after infielder DJ LeMahieu, and that it’s a deal the Yankees could be interested in: ”With the...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Yerry Rodriguez
Relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez finally made his Texas Rangers debut in 2022.
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
Let's jump into this week's mailbag.
Yardbarker
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game
Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
Julio Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year award
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez has won the Rookie of the Year award in the American League for 2022, according to an announcement from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman finished second in the voting, while Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan checked in third. This year’s...
NFL World Is Furious With DK Metcalf Penalty Call
NFL fans want referees to call penalties when they're deserved, but they don't want them to get too involved in the game. Many believe the refs got too involved in the game on Sunday morning. Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for conduct with...
Twins, Kyle Garlick avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal
The Twins and outfielder Kyle Garlick have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Garlick will make a salary of $750K, pre Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Garlick, 31 in January, was outrighted off the Twins’ roster a year ago but earned his way...
Cubs release free-agent bust Jason Heyward with one year left on deal
The Cubs announced Monday that outfielder Jason Heyward has officially been granted his unconditional release. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced in August that the team would release Heyward in the offseason. Heyward is still owed $22M next year under the terms of his eight-year, $184M contract, which covered the 2016-23 seasons.
Analyzing Boston’s first base situation
Following an unexpected 2021 run that nearly culminated in a World Series berth, the Red Sox found themselves watching this year’s playoffs at home after finishing at the bottom of the AL East. One key area of criticism for the team was their production at first base. With four...
Numerous teams calling roster-crunched Rays in search of pitching
Several teams are facing a 40-man roster crunch this winter, with the Rays in particular facing a lot of tough decisions due to the depth in their talented farm system. As such, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links) reports that the Rays have been “in advanced trade negotiations” and could make multiple deals before Tuesday’s deadline to set 40-man rosters in advance of the Rule 5 Draft.
Red Sox offer Nathan Eovaldi a multi-year contract
The Red Sox have reportedly offered starting pitcher and one-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi a multi-year contract, per Rob Bradford of WEEI. However, Bradford notes that a deal between the two parties is not imminent. News of talks between Boston and Eovaldi comes only a few days after the Red Sox issued the righty a qualifying offer (one-year, $19.65M) that tied draft compensation to the veteran if he signs with a different team.
Angels News: Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023
They'll have some new faces on the staff next season.
Former Rangers GM Jon Daniels Lands in Tampa Bay
The Texas Rangers moved on from Jon Daniels in mid-August after he served 20 years with the organization. Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is now a senior advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, a move announced on Friday. Daniels, who spent 17 years in charge of...
Phillies extend hitting coach Kevin Long through 2025
The Phillies have signed hitting coach Kevin Long to a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. Long just completed his first season in Philadelphia, joining the team last winter after a four-year stint as the Nationals’ hitting coach. Most coaches operate on...
Athletics Outright Daulton Jefferies
The Athletics announced Monday that right-hander Daulton Jefferies has been outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. That indicates that Jefferies, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September and thoracic outlet surgery in June, had already been passed through waivers unclaimed. Jefferies, 27, was the No. 37 overall draft pick out of...
Yardbarker
Braves bring back Jesse Chavez on one-year deal
The curious case of Jesse Chavez continues in Atlanta. The veteran announced on Instagram that he is returning to the Braves, and the Athletic’s David O’Brien reported that it is a minor league deal for the 39-year-old. The journeyman reliever is set to earn $1.2 million in guaranteed money if he makes the Braves roster, according to reports from Jon Heyman.
Seth Lugo drawing interest as starter
Right-hander Seth Lugo reached free agency for the first time in his career last week and has already drawn plenty of early interest as teams begin charting their offseason gameplan. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that more than a dozen teams — but not the Mets, yet — have reached out to Lugo. That shouldn’t be surprising for a consistently solid setup man, but what’s more interesting is Sammon’s note that some of those clubs have expressed interest in putting Lugo back into a rotation.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0