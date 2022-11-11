HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ is still the biggest title for WBD three years after it ended. Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top contenders in the streaming business and a key producer of television content. The corporate demand share of WBD in the third quarter of 2022 was 17.9% of the total demand for series, the second-highest corporate demand share for TV shows, behind only The Walt Disney Company, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

1 DAY AGO