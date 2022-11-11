ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSMC shares jump after Berkshire Hathaway discloses big stake

TAIPEI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - TSMC's (2330.TW), Taiwan-listed shares opened up more than 4% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said it had bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the Taiwanese semiconductor maker.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Announces Job Cuts, Hiring Freeze

In a Veteran’s Day email sent to senior staff, Disney CEO Bob Chapek laid out plans for “cost management efforts” as the company enters fiscal 2023, including a hiring freeze, layoffs and budget cuts. “This work is occurring against a backdrop of economic uncertainty that all companies...
Demand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s TV Series Is Second Only to Disney’s | Charts

HBO’s ”Game of Thrones“ is still the biggest title for WBD three years after it ended. Warner Bros. Discovery is one of the top contenders in the streaming business and a key producer of television content. The corporate demand share of WBD in the third quarter of 2022 was 17.9% of the total demand for series, the second-highest corporate demand share for TV shows, behind only The Walt Disney Company, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
