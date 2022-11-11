Grundy Center on to the Class A Iowa high school football final for fourth straight season

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- There are 56 football teams in Iowa’s Class A. And for the third time in four years, Grundy Center and West Hancock will meet for the state championship.

Grundy Center punched its ticket to the final for the fourth straight season, getting five touchdown passes from junior Colin Gordon in a 49-20 semifinal victory over Woodbury Central Thursday at the UNI-Dome.

“It’s a battle of the titans,’’ Gordon said. “The best teams in Class A for the past four years going at it again. We’ll be ready.’’

Grundy Center (12-0) will meet West Hancock (12-0) back here in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Thursday. In 2019, West Hancock beat the Spartans 21-17, and last season, head Mark Sanger’s Eagles won another close one, 19-14. Grundy Center also lost in the 2020 championship game, 52-28 to Iowa City Regina.

“I think if you asked Coach Sanger, I think he’d probably say that for the last four or five years the two best teams in Class A in the state have been West Hancock and Grundy Center,’’ Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac said.

The semifinal was also a rematch, as Grundy Center beat the Wildcats 28-7 in last year’s semifinals. One year later, the Spartans broke open the game with three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the first half to lead by the same 28-7 as last year’s final score.

The Spartans drove 73 yards in 10 plays, and Justin Knaack’s 8-yard touchdown run gave Grundy Center a 14-7 lead with 5:55 left in the second quarter.

After a three-and-out, Dylan Knaack fielded a punt on one hop and returned it 31 yards to the Woodbury Central 31. Then the Spartans found a bit of good fortune. Gordon initially appeared ready to run, but then shuffled back and fired one across his body into the end zone. It hit off receiver Tanner Laube’s chest and caromed into the air, where teammate Tiernan Vokes hauled it in to complete the 16-yard touchdown and make it 21-7.

“I probably shouldn’t have thrown it, but I just threw it up to my guys and once again they just make plays all over the field,’’ Gordon said.

Ryder Ross’ pressure then hurried Drew Kluender into an interception. Stuart Whitehill returned it 24 yards to the Wildcat 13. Gordon fired his third touchdown pass of the half, an 8-yarder to Tate Jirovsky, for a 28-7 lead with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

Zack Butler then hauled in a long pass from Kluender, but Tanner Laube made a diving, ankle tackle to prevent an 84-yard touchdown, stopping him at the 7 after a 77-yard gain. Grundy Center made a defensive stand, holding Kluender to a 1-yard gain and following it with three straight incompletions. Ben Wegmann and Laube had pass breakups on second and third down, and Kluender’s fourth-down pass was high. That was the final play of the half, and the Spartans skipped off with their 21-point lead intact.

Justin Knaack’s 7-yard touchdown run and Gordon’s fourth touchdown pass, 21 yards to Vokes for his third score, initiated a running clock at 42-7. But Woodbury Central answered with a pair of scores and then very nearly made it a two-score game. However, the Wildcats fumbled at the Grundy 1 and the Spartans recovered in the end zone.

“I can’t say enough about my team,’’ Woodbury Central coach Kurt Bremer said. “These kids don’t know what quit is.’’

Gordon completed 16 of 23 for 248 yards and the five scores. A defensive starter as a sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 181-pounder has blossomed into a leader in his first year as the starting quarterback.

“He’s a really good football player,’’ Zajac said. “He’s a better kid. A very smart boy. He works really hard at it and cares. He put a lot of good things on tape today and we’re excited to watch him play for a championship.’’

Also for the Spartans, Justin Knaack carried 19 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Vokes caught seven passes for 92 yards, including his three touchdowns.

Kluender threw for 314 yards and two scores to go with three interceptions. Woodbury Central turned it over four times in all and closed at 11-1 in its third semifinal appearance in four seasons.

“I’m absolutely proud of them and what they achieved this year,’’ Bremer said. “Nobody thought we’d be back, and being here three out of four years, I think that’s one heck of an accomplishment.’’

Grundy Center, meanwhile, will prepare for its fourth straight trip to the finals.

“Team-wide, district-wide, community-wide, our kids have worked so hard for their families, for themselves, for their teammates,’’ Zajac said. “It would be great to get one, but we’ve got to have a great week of preparation.’’

Woodbury Central (11-1) 0 7 7 6 -- 20

Grundy Center (12-0) 7 21 14 7 – 49

GC: Tiernan Vokes 6 pass from Colin Gordon (Gordon kick)

WC: Will DeStigter 26 pass from Drew Kluender (Zack Butler kick)

GC: Justin Knaack 8 run (Gordon kick)

GC: Vokes 16 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

GC: Tate Jirovsky 8 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

GC: Justin Knaack 7 run (Gordon kick)

GC: Vokes 21 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

WC: DeStigter 70 pass from Kluender (Butler kick)

WC: Kyan Schultzen 40 interception return (kick failed)

GC: Clay Saak 3 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: WC, Max McGill 18-67, Drew Kluender 4-14. GC, Justin Knaack 19-112, Clay Saak 8-48, Colin Gordon 8-15, Tanner Laube 1-9.

PASSING: WC, Drew Kluender 20-41-3, 314 yards, 2 TDs. GC, Colin Gordon 16-23-1, 248 yards, 5 TDs.

RECEIVING: WC, Will DeStigter 8-149, Zack Butler 3-87, Eric McGill 4-49, Kyan Schultzen 4-26. GC, Tiernan Vokes 7-92, Tate Jirovsky 2-74, Ben Wegmann 3-58, Tanner Laube 2-19.