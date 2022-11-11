ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, IA

West Hancock runs into Class A title game

By Dana Becker
 3 days ago

By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney

CEDAR FALLS - It is absolutely no secret what the West Hancock football team likes to do on offense.

And even knowing it, opposing teams have struggled for years to stop it.

Lynnville-Sully used a 14-point third quarter to force the Eagles into an unfamiliar position on Thursday in the Class A semifinals, but, West Hancock answered by relying on its incredible rushing attack.

The Eagles put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up over five minutes of the fourth quarter, resulting in a short Kale Zuehl touchdown run to provide the winning points in a 22-14 victory.

West Hancock  advances to face either Grundy Center or Woodbury Central in the state championship game inside the UNI-Dome next week.

Mitchell Smith did it all, rushing 19 times for 123 yards with a touchdown, while Kellen Smith had 99 yards rushing and Zuehl finished with 98 and two scores. The Eagles did not complete a pass, attempting three with two interceptions.

For Lynnville-Sully, Corder Noun Harder ran 25 times for 151 yards, Lannon Montgomery completed 12 of 21 for 151 yards and two scores, and Conner Maston finished with three receptions for 87 yards and two TDs.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead with scores on two of the first three possessions, West Hancock’s offense hit a wall. They had three turnovers and a punt before putting it together once again when it mattered most.

The two teams struggled with ball security, committing a combined seven turnovers.

Lynnville-Sully finally got itself on track after a fumble to begin the second half, putting together back-to-back scoring drives with both resulting in touchdown passes from Montgomery to Maston. The first was a 14-yard strike that finished off an eight-play, 54-yard drive, while the second came on a 59-yard pass connection between the two.

Following the score by West Hancock’s offense, the defense came up big after Lynnville-Sully worked the ball down into the red zone. Brady Bixel and Eric Martinez rushed Noun Harder, dropping him for a loss of nine yards as he looked to find a receiver.

Facing third-and-20, Lynnville-Sully was picked off by Smith right in front of the end zone to end the contest.

Rylan Barnes led the Eagles on defense with 6.5 tackles including two for loss, while Martinez added 5.5 with 1.5 for loss. For Lynnville-Sully, Kyle Squires had a game-high 10.5 tackles with two for loss, while Noun Harder added 10 including two behind the line of scrimmage.

West Hancock has now reached the state title game six times and will be looking to repeat as champions after winning it all last year. They topped Grundy Center last year for the third title in school history, joining the 1973 and ‘96 teams.

