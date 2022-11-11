Trempealeau man indicted on child porn production charges

MADISON — A Trempealeau man has been indicted in federal court in Madison with three counts of producing child pornography.

Stephen H. Jenkins, 37, is also charged with two counts of committing a felony offense involving a minor while he was an individual required by federal or other law to register as a sex offender.

According to court records:

On Dec. 31, 2020, Jenkins used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing two visual depictions of the conduct, and those visual depictions were transferred in interstate commerce from Nevada or Utah to Wisconsin.

On July 4, 2017, Jenkins used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and that visual depiction was transferred in interstate commerce from Utah to Wisconsin.

The charges against Jenkins are the result of an investigation by the FBI, Trempealeau Police Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and the police department in Ogden City, Utah.