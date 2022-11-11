ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trempealeau man indicted on child porn production charges

 3 days ago

MADISON — A Trempealeau man has been indicted in federal court in Madison with three counts of producing child pornography.

Stephen H. Jenkins, 37, is also charged with two counts of committing a felony offense involving a minor while he was an individual required by federal or other law to register as a sex offender.

According to court records:

On Dec. 31, 2020, Jenkins used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing two visual depictions of the conduct, and those visual depictions were transferred in interstate commerce from Nevada or Utah to Wisconsin.

On July 4, 2017, Jenkins used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct, and that visual depiction was transferred in interstate commerce from Utah to Wisconsin.

The charges against Jenkins are the result of an investigation by the FBI, Trempealeau Police Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, and the police department in Ogden City, Utah.

ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

