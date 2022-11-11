Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Daddy O’s in Oxford, Maine Serving a Free Thanksgiving Dinner For the Community
When I see things like this going on in the town I grew up in, I'm not a bit surprised. The people of the Oxford Hills area are generous with their time and services to help their community. One of the businesses that always step up to the plate to help those in need in the Oxford Hills is Daddy O's restaurant in the Oxford Plaza.
My Apology to the Gentleman I Almost Karate Chopped at Apple Cinemas in Saco, Maine
First off, let me start off by saying that I know it is not nice to almost karate chop someone. Also, I do not actually know karate, so if I did hit you, it probably wouldn't have been any good. I know that is not much of an apology (and...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
Have You Noticed That Maine’s B&M Baked Beans Don’t Taste the Same?
About just how watery and undercooked the beans are has inspired an article in the Portland Press Herald. A common complaint is that the beans, now baked in several factories in the midwest, are watery and undercooked. One woman cooked the beans for a couple more hours just to get them softer - like they used to be.
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Las Vegas Magician and Mind Reader Returning to His Native Maine for One Night Only
Kent Axell returns to where he was born and raised for one night only. Kent is a master magician and psychological illusionist now living in Las Vegas but coming home to Maine to perform on Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at Thornton Academy in the Garland Auditorium. This is all part...
Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta
A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
This Huge 40-Foot Christmas Tree Will Soon Be in Monument Square Portland, Maine
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on Nov. 25th, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season.
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on New Hampshire’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
Slugger the Sea Dog’s Season Highlights Are Mascot Hall of Fame Worthy
Portland, Maine, is fortunate to have one of the greats mascots of all time. The Portland Sea Dog’s mascot Slugger goes above and beyond every single game to bring the community joy, laughter, and positivity through his skits, dances, and costumes. I may even be bold enough to say...
Maine Wildlife Park Closing for the 2022 Season, but Veterans Get in Free on the Last Day
It seems just like yesterday that the Maine Wildlife Park opened for the season, but here we are in the middle of autumn and it's time for them to start preparing for the winter season. The Maine Wildlife Park is on Game Farm Road, just off Route 26 in Gray,...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Another Missing Mainer Needs Our Help to Be Found Safe and Sound
Lately, it seems like at least once a month, we either find out about a local Mainer going missing, or someone missing somewhere in New England that could be in the Maine or New Hampshire area. In fact, that statement is legitimate. Back in July, Goffstown, New Hampshire teen Veronica...
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week
South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0