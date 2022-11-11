ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Q97.9

Portland, Maine, Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired by Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham, cheese, and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
Q97.9

Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta

A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
Q97.9

Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

South Berwick, ME Police Look for Man Missing for Over a Week

South Berwick Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a man last seen at his apartment over a week ago. Levi Brown, 31, who has a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his apartment on Railroad Avenue in South Berwick November 3. He is believed to be driving a 2021 Nissan Kick with Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14. A missing poster for Brown created by his family said the car is a rental.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
