Thousands of Colorado ballots are rejected every year. Here’s what happens when there’s a problem with yours.

Michael Smith
3d ago
In-person voting, using paper ballots, cures that. In addition, a national holiday should be introduced. Absentee ballots are still needed, but not mail-in ballots. Too easy to "stuff" the count otherwise.
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
coloradosun.com
Colorado voters approve ballot measure setting aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing
A ballot measure that would set aside nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits increase the number of affordable housing units across Colorado appears to have passed by a narrow margin. By 11 a.m. Monday, 52% of the votes tallied were in...
cpr.org
‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses
Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest
We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
A new exit poll from the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda shows Latino voters in Colorado overwhelmingly voted for Democratic candidates in this year’s midterm elections. It also finds the majority of Latino voters supported key ballot measures. The poll is conducted around elections every two years. This year, it...
coloradosun.com
How Yadira Caraveo, used to being an underdog, became the first Latina from Colorado elected to Congress
THORNTON — Yadira Caraveo’s family was never political. But her parents, Elsa and Hector Caraveo, had big aspirations after moving to suburban Adams County from a small town in Chihuahua, Mexico, in the 1970s, then having four children. “We expected all the kids to go to college and...
LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
Daily Record
After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?
Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
Colorado measure allowing grocery stores to sell wine remains too close to call
A statewide ballot measure that could bring wine to the shelves of grocery stores remains too close to call and could be headed for an automatic recount.
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis seeks $1.9 million to revamp Colorado River crisis team
Under pressure to protect the state’s dwindling supply of Colorado River water from other states with more political clout, Colorado is reshuffling its river leadership team and asking state lawmakers to approve $1.9 million in funding for a new policy and technology task force on river issues. The changes...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
broomfieldleader.com
Inclusive social studies standards pass Colorado State Board
Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social studies standards...
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek
Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
Colorado voters approve subsidized housing with TABOR refunds
Coloradans have approved funding for subsidized housing with TABOR refunds, according to a race call from the Associated Press Saturday afternoon.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters
As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
Littleton wedding website case could impact future of anti-discrimination laws
A Colorado case could impact whether a business owner can refuse to serve you. The case challenges the state's anti-discrimination law.
Comments / 9