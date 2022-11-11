ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
SFGate

EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
The Associated Press

Ricardo Air Quality and Economic Expertise to Help European Commission Reduce Hundreds of Thousands of Premature Deaths From Air Pollution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has significantly contributed to the European Commission’s revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive which sets air quality standards for European Union Member States. This Directive underpins the improvement of air quality to reduce the 300,000 premature deaths a year and a significant number of noncommunicable diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems and lung cancer, which are still attributed to air pollution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005544/en/ Smog in the city of Milan, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)
SFGate

Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ Can Still Qualify for the Oscars Despite Country’s Ban

The government of Pakistan banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender — which is Pakistan’s Oscar entry —for containing “highly objectionable” material. An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reads that the country’s censor board granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17, but has since reversed the decision.
Leader Telegram

Blugold abroad gets full immersive experience on 35-mile pilgrimage

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Kylie Judd wasn’t sure she would make it to the end, but she was determined to try. Twenty miles into the 35-mile pilgrimage to the Holy Mountain at Příbram outside Prague, Czech Republic, she said flashes of pain were shooting up her legs. Thirty miles in, she thought she was hallucinating. “I have done a lot of hiking in my life, but the longest I had...
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
SFGate

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

‘My Son Used to Dream of Football, Now He Dreams of Hand Grenades’

KYIV – Amid hundreds of joyous civilians pouring onto the streets of Kherson to welcome the soldiers who liberated them from Russian occupation, there is a man named Mykhailo. A former soldier whose son has been serving in an elite unit in the Ukrainian military since 2016, Mykhailo –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy