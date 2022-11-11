Read full article on original website
SFGate
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
SFGate
EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
Global corporations ‘cheating public out of billions in tax’, say campaigners
Governments around the world could reap almost $90bn a year extra in tax if they made public their data on the extent to which multinational companies use tax havens, an advocacy group reports. The Tax Justice Network said states were depriving themselves of $89bn (£75bn) a year by allowing some...
Ricardo Air Quality and Economic Expertise to Help European Commission Reduce Hundreds of Thousands of Premature Deaths From Air Pollution
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has significantly contributed to the European Commission’s revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive which sets air quality standards for European Union Member States. This Directive underpins the improvement of air quality to reduce the 300,000 premature deaths a year and a significant number of noncommunicable diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems and lung cancer, which are still attributed to air pollution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005544/en/ Smog in the city of Milan, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
SFGate
Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ Can Still Qualify for the Oscars Despite Country’s Ban
The government of Pakistan banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender — which is Pakistan’s Oscar entry —for containing “highly objectionable” material. An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reads that the country’s censor board granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17, but has since reversed the decision.
Blugold abroad gets full immersive experience on 35-mile pilgrimage
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Kylie Judd wasn’t sure she would make it to the end, but she was determined to try. Twenty miles into the 35-mile pilgrimage to the Holy Mountain at Příbram outside Prague, Czech Republic, she said flashes of pain were shooting up her legs. Thirty miles in, she thought she was hallucinating. “I have done a lot of hiking in my life, but the longest I had...
SFGate
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
SFGate
Slovenian president eager to work, gets Melania's congrats
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Natasa Pirc Musar loves to ride her motorcycle. She also has worked as a human rights lawyer, a TV presenter, ran Slovenia’s top data protection agency and now is the small European Union nation’s first female president. “Not a single day of my...
SFGate
Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls
One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
SFGate
‘My Son Used to Dream of Football, Now He Dreams of Hand Grenades’
KYIV – Amid hundreds of joyous civilians pouring onto the streets of Kherson to welcome the soldiers who liberated them from Russian occupation, there is a man named Mykhailo. A former soldier whose son has been serving in an elite unit in the Ukrainian military since 2016, Mykhailo –...
