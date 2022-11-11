Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Bad Decisions After Lakers Lost To Kings
Anthony Davis had some things to say about the Lakers and Russell Westbrook following another defeat against the Kings.
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Tim Hardaway Says 23-Year-Old Luka Doncic Is Better Than 23-Year-Old LeBron James
While the Dallas Mavericks may be just 6-6 on the season, their superstar Luka Doncic has given the whole city a lot to be excited about. As one of the best and most talented young players in the game, Luka is almost single-handily keeping the Mavs afloat this season and has emerged as a major early front-runner for the MVP.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Jaylen Brown Says Kyrie Irving Not Returning During The Nets' Road Trip Is Alarming For Multiple Reasons
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Kyrie Irving as he has found himself in hot water ever since he shared a link on Twitter to a film that has been described as antisemitic. As if it wasn't bad enough that he shared the link, Irving refused to apologize for it and, with the situation spiraling out of control, the Nets decided to suspend the star guard.
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Hornets And Magic's Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports
The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Monday night.
Why the Lakers wasting LeBron’s sunset years sends a bad message to NBA superstars down the road
Are the Los Angeles Lakers really going to waste the final few seasons of LeBron James’ prime?. Somehow, James is still playing at an elite level, even though he’s 37 years old and about to turn 38 this season. Unfortunately, the Lakers have surrounded him with a team that isn’t built to win in today’s NBA, and the team has showcased that early in the 2022-23 season.
Taiwanese team pursuing Carmelo Anthony?
Could Carmelo Anthony follow Dwight Howard‘s footsteps and resume his playing career in Taiwan?. The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign the 10-time All-Star to a contract, RealGM relays via Focus Taiwan. GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team’s ownership has given the go-ahead to make an...
Vince Carter Selected Michael Jordan As The Player He Would Want To Play With Most: "You Knew You Were Going To The Finals."
Basketball may be a team game, but it depends as much on the quality of the biggest superstars as it does on the rest of the team. The game's greatest players have been able to function as the fulcrum for sustained success for their teams. And having the right teammates was what took them to the next level, turning successful regular seasons into championships and dynasties.
Cardinals, Rams get big QB news ahead of Week 10 matchup
If you were hoping to see a quarterback battle of Kyler Murray against Matthew Stafford during Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, you may end up being disappointed. A report came out on Saturday night expressing doubt that either starting quarterback will be in action.
Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that’s as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn’t be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL’s true elite pass-catchers. Justin Jefferson just keeps on delivering. “He truly believes that he is capable of greatness every time he goes on the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and I happen to agree with him.”
UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking
Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
