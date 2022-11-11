Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash
Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
Fox11online.com
Preliminary hearing for man charged in Green Bay homicide remains on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly five months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held – something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
Fox11online.com
Trial set to start Monday for Omro double homicide
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start Monday for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
Fox11online.com
Peshtigo Shooting Range expands hours nearly a year after closing due to staffing shortage
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Peshtigo Shooting Range is expanding its hours, thanks to the help of volunteers. The shooting range, which was forced to close last November due to staffing shortages, will now be open four days instead of just two each week. Sunday hours will also be expanding. The...
Fox11online.com
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
WISN
2-year-old Wisconsin boy needs donor for kidney transplant
APPLETON, Wis. — An Appleton toddler needs a kidney transplant, and his family is looking for a donor. Two-year-old Arlo Lesatz was born with chronic kidney disease. He has already undergone 12 surgeries and has been on in-home dialysis for more than six months, WBAY-TV reported. Neither of his...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested on drug charges in Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators looking into the death of a 3-year-old Manitowoc child have arrested two people on drug charges. Police say the child’s mother, 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter, has been arrested for Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, Keeper of a Drug House and Child Neglect – Drug Abuse related.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school
The 70,000 square-foot facility is on-track to open as scheduled. East Texan Cody Johnson wins at Country Music Awards. East Texan Cody Johnson won video of the year and single of the year. Gen. Poppas visits with Janesville students. Updated: 32 minutes ago. Craig High School in Janesville received a...
Clintonville K9 finds gun, drugs during traffic stop
A Mosinee man was arrested in Clintonville after a K9 found drugs and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
