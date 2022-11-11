Read full article on original website
Lashawn Murray
3d ago
Cleveland dues nit care about certain neighborhoods now maybe some suburbs move fast if that was in the place of living look at the difference an u Will see
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
New Big Lots opening in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new Big Lots is opening soon in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, bringing new life to a site that held a vacant Kmart for years. Big Lots announced Monday that the new store at southeast corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street would open on Dec. 10 at 8:45 a.m. The store is about 34,000-square-feet, and sits in a new building that replaced that Kmart that closed in 2017.
cleveland19.com
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
Cleveland leaf pickup starts Monday
The city's leaf pickup program — which was canceled in 2022 but later resumed after resident pushback — starts Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue "for several weeks."
cleveland19.com
RTA Power & Way Job Fair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex...
ideastream.org
My Changing Neighborhood - Episode 8: Live at Happy Dog Cleveland
To wrap up Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood, I partnered with my colleagues at Ideastream Public Media's "Sound of Ideas" to host a live event at Happy Dog Cleveland — a bar, restaurant and cultural event venue that's become an anchor of the Gordon Square neighborhood. It was the first live, in-person Community Tour event that we've hosted in more than two years.
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
Child taken from Cleveland hospital
The Cleveland Division of Police has activated an Amber Alert after a boy went missing from UH Rainbow Babies And Children's Hospital Sunday evening.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron now requires Carbon Monoxide detectors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new ordinance passed by the Akron City Council last week now requires carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to be installed in residential structures that use fuel-burning appliances. Akron Fire Department and the Department of Neighborhood Assistance will have authority under the new law to inspect buildings...
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of Cleveland history is now for sale, and you can own this ‘major award’ for the right price!. The house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, was featured in the 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story’. Built in 1895, it was...
Middleburg OKs plan for new Panera/Citizens Bank building on Bagley Rd.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – An outlot in front of a planned Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center at Engle and Bagley roads will become the location for a new multi-tenant building slated to house a Panera Bread bakery-café and a Citizens Bank. Middleburg Heights Planning Commission approved...
Police warn of ‘crimes of opportunity’ after theft in UH parking lot: Avon Police Blotter
A woman reported her $500 work laptop computer stolen from her SUV at 7:55 a.m. Oct. 13 while the truck was parked at University Hospitals Avon Rehabilitation Hospital. The computer was later found inside a book bag on a walking trail in the Miller Nature Preserve by a park ranger.
Tree falls on car in NE Ohio with driver inside
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A tree fell on an occupied truck in Cleveland Heights on Friday morning. It happened at Yellowstone Road and Monticello Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man was driving down the road. The tree fell and crashed through the top of his truck, leaving him trapped. A FOX 8 […]
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for stealing car in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car in Cleveland in late October. The two unknown men stole a maroon 2018 Kia Optima in the 7900 block of Detroit Avenue on Oct. 31, according to a department Facebook post. This is...
Frustration continues for Cleveland veteran still experiencing power outages due to tree and line issues
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland resident has reached out to 3News about her neighbor who is having intermittent power outages. The city has been there before, but the problem persists. Back in the summer, Moses Garner was having problems with trees and his power lines. Both were causing problems at...
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Comments / 5