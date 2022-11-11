ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blodgett, OR

opb.org

Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat

In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die

Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
33andfree

The Most Beautiful Hiking in Oregon

Oregon hiking is pretty amazing. Since it is one of the most diverse states in the US, you can find just about anything. If you like chasing waterfalls, finding alpine lakes nestled under a mountain peak, or exploring unique 40 million year old hills. Take your pick!
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Mount Union Stories: William H. Freed (1837-1916)

——— Wm. H. Freed, an Oregon pioneer, and a well known resident of Philomath, passed away at his home Sunday. The funeral occurred at the family home this afternoon, Dr. D.H. Leech, of the First Methodist church of Corvallis, officiating. Interment was at Mount Union cemetery. William Freed...
PHILOMATH, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE

