opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
KDRV
Oregon wildlife artwork winners showcased with online voting available
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's wildlife agency has its 2023 art contest winners, and you can help choose the People Choice Award winner. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is sharing winners online for its 2023 art contests. They feature winners of three wildlife art categories, and winners get featured on stamps.
Oregon wolves: Sink your fangs into 9 graphics that explore where they roam, live and die
Oregon’s wolf population is growing slowly with 175 wolves documented by state wildlife officials in 2021. Gray wolves, which can be all sorts of colors from snow white to jet black, were once common across Oregon but were eradicated by the 1940s due to government sponsored bounties and the negative sentiment towards the canid widely held across the west. That sentiment is still alive, and poaching has been on the rise in recent years.
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely
McLain represents Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius in the Oregon House. Beyer represents Springfield in the Oregon Senate. Both are Democrats and serve as co-chairs of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation. It’s no secret – Portland is in a jam. The region is ranked 11th worst in...
The Most Beautiful Hiking in Oregon
Oregon hiking is pretty amazing. Since it is one of the most diverse states in the US, you can find just about anything. If you like chasing waterfalls, finding alpine lakes nestled under a mountain peak, or exploring unique 40 million year old hills. Take your pick!
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
Salinas maintains lead over Erickson in Oregon 6
One of those races is for Oregon's new 6th District, where Democrat Andrea Salinas holds a 4400 vote lead over Republican Mike Erickson with 81% of the vote counted.
Oregon voters mixed on guns, health care measures
While most eyes are on candidate races, two of the statewide measures on Oregon's ballot got mixed results from voters.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: William H. Freed (1837-1916)
——— Wm. H. Freed, an Oregon pioneer, and a well known resident of Philomath, passed away at his home Sunday. The funeral occurred at the family home this afternoon, Dr. D.H. Leech, of the First Methodist church of Corvallis, officiating. Interment was at Mount Union cemetery. William Freed...
These Oregon towns are great for a wintertime couple’s trip
For couples wanting a romantic trip,TripsToDiscover has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S.
Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk
If you want to restock your pantry and stock up on plenty of locally grown food, there's a Fill your Pantry event on Saturday in Redmond. The post Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk appeared first on KTVZ.
Population surge of brown marmorated stink bugs threatens Oregon crops
The amount of invasive brown marmorated stink bugs in 2022 tops anything seen in Oregon for at least five years and poses a serious threat to Oregon crops and garden plants, according to Oregon State University Extension Service’s orchard crop specialist. Nik Wiman, an associate professor in the College...
Greater Idaho ballot measures pass in two more Oregon counties
Leaders say they now have enough support to lobby state legislatures directly to change state lines. Two more rural Oregon counties are in line to approve ballot measures showing their support for becoming a part of Idaho. Citizens for Greater Idaho, a group that wants Idaho to expand its borders...
Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5, beats McLeod-Skinner
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
