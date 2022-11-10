Read full article on original website
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
Who won the IEM Rio CS:GO Major?
IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event in Brazil, ran from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, featuring 24 of some of the best teams in the world. Squads hailing from Europe, the Americas, and Asia qualified via Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and fled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play in the $1.25 million event. The 16 teams with Challenger or Contender status started their journey in the Challengers Stage and only half of them advanced to the Legends Stage, where the best eight teams from RMR were waiting.
The most watched CS:GO match of the IEM Rio Major wasn’t the grand finals
The IEM Rio Major 2022 has finished with the CIS Outsiders roster taking home the trophy and the $500,000 prize. The Grand Final win was a momentous occasion for Counter-Strike history, but it didn’t grip fans like one of the prior matches in the Champion Stage. FURIA was one...
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
Heroic can start a new Danish dynasty in grand final of IEM Rio Major
The opportunity is at hand for Heroic to start their own Danish dynasty in CS:GO, with arguably their toughest task so far as a team behind them after overcoming FURIA in the semifinals of the IEM Rio Major in front of a raucous Rio crowd. Since the return of Majors...
Jezu and Ragner will reportedly play for LFL’s Team GO in 2023
The League of Legends preseason has yet to come but roster changes are already in full swing. The 2023 LEC preseason has been spicier than ever with players like Jankos leaving G2 Esports and Rekkles reportedly returning to Fnatic. According to the latest report, SK Gaming’s bot laner Jean “Jezu” Massol and Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla de Barrios will spend the upcoming season in the LFL.
Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"
Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
No more empty seats: Gaules will spend remainder of IEM Rio CS:GO Major inside the venue following backlash
Gaules, the voice of Brazilian Counter-Strike, will broadcast all of the remaining IEM Rio Major matches inside the arena rather than being in the fan fest when FURIA are not playing, ESL announced today. The change comes after a few rather empty quarterfinal matches in Jeunesse Arena because fans chose...
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
Jankos walks back stance on joining the LCS
Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has been exploring his options after a poor run at Worlds 2022 with G2 Esports, a League of Legends team he’s been with for five years. Despite having a huge buyout that has seemingly led to organizations pulling out of negotiations, Jankos recently revealed there’s no way we’ll see him playing in the LCS. But now, this Polish jungler has eaten his words.
The GOAT: S1mple named ESL’s CS:GO player of the decade
Natus Vincere’s CS:GO superstar s1mple has been awarded the player of the decade (2012-2022) by ESL at the IEM Rio Major today. The Ukrainian AWPer finished ahead of Astralis’ star dev1ce based on performance, longevity, and legacy. S1mple has been playing professionally since 2013 and has helped NAVI to win several S-tier CS:GO championships, including his and NAVI’s first Major trophy at PGL Stockholm in November 2021, BLAST Premier World Final in December 2021, and IEM Katowice in March 2020.
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization
Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today. Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.
Bleed eSports is scouting for Dota 2 roster ahead of potential T1 DPC acquisition
As if to confirm the rumors and reports, Blood eSports has officially announced it is looking to enter the competitive Dota 2 scene. It isn’t quite as big a splash as some fans may have been expecting, but the organization has hired analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to lead its scouting efforts heading into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
Dota 2 fans are worried that betting on ranked matches is damaging the game’s competitive integrity
Betting is an unavoidable part of competitive sports and esports. If there are odds, fans will enjoy some gambling from time to time, but some websites have been going overboard in Dota 2, even affecting the quality of ranked matches. GG Bet allows fans to bet on high-ranked matches, which...
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
