Jamarsae Brown
2d ago

$27 million with expected help from Metro, Multnomah County and the state??? I thought a measure was put forth and passed from Metro that was to address and fix the homeless issue?

KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
PORTLAND, OR
InvestigateWest

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Voters in Oregon’s largest city ousted an incumbent and agreed to radically remake the city’s form of government and process for electing its leaders. Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Election night 'anarchist' wanted on arson-related charges

Portland police ask the public to help locate Jarrid Bailey Huber after releasing him.Portland police are asking the public to help located a known anarchist who failed to turn himself into law enforcement on arson and other charges. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, of Damascus, is a white male, slightly over 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. Police made the unusual decision to release Huber's mug shot Sunday, Nov. 13, to help the public identify him. "If anyone sees Huber they're asked not to approach but call 911 right away. If anyone has information about Huber that is not time...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Election Day Hijinks, a TriMet Fare Increase, and... Wait, What Happens Next with Charter Reform??

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots

Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
Portland Tribune

Police stop Nov. 8 'anarchist' protest near Gonzalez HQ

One charged after an election night 'black bloc' gathering near the City Council challenger's office was broken up by police.Portland police broke up a direct-action "anarchist" protest within blocks of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign headquarters on the Nov. 8 election night. The previously unreported incident was disclosed in a Nov. 10 press release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announcing the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber. Gonzalez, a moderate attorney and businessman, defeated incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime police critic. An anonymous flyer posted on social media had previously called for a gathering near the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez

On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
PORTLAND, OR

