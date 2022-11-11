Read full article on original website
Jamarsae Brown
2d ago
$27 million with expected help from Metro, Multnomah County and the state??? I thought a measure was put forth and passed from Metro that was to address and fix the homeless issue?
Reply
2
Related
Report: large sanctioned campsites proposed by Mayor Wheeler will be weapons-free zones and hold up to 250 people
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler provided a first look Thursday at what it will cost to get his new homeless plan off the ground. The plan calls for creating six large sanctioned campsites for up to 250 people, coupled with a gradually phased-in citywide citywide ban on unsanctioned camping.
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Will Cluster and Reshuffle City Bureaus Come January in Effort to Ease Charter Transition
The day after Portland voters approved massive changes to Portland’s form of government and elections, bureaucrats outlined the daunting tasks facing City Hall between now and 2024. Portland voters approved a ballot measure Nov. 8 that radically reshapes how the city functions, how officials cwill be elected to office,...
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Voters in Oregon’s largest city ousted an incumbent and agreed to radically remake the city’s form of government and process for electing its leaders. Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024.
Election night 'anarchist' wanted on arson-related charges
Portland police ask the public to help locate Jarrid Bailey Huber after releasing him.Portland police are asking the public to help located a known anarchist who failed to turn himself into law enforcement on arson and other charges. Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, of Damascus, is a white male, slightly over 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. Police made the unusual decision to release Huber's mug shot Sunday, Nov. 13, to help the public identify him. "If anyone sees Huber they're asked not to approach but call 911 right away. If anyone has information about Huber that is not time...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Election Day Hijinks, a TriMet Fare Increase, and... Wait, What Happens Next with Charter Reform??
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin
City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
These Portland neighborhoods helped Rene Gonzalez defeat Jo Ann Hardesty: Interactive map
Political newcomer Rene Gonzalez dominated two broad swaths of Portland and held his ground in a third and fourth to soundly defeat incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in Tuesday’s contentious City Council race. Gonzalez on Thursday held a 53% to 47% lead over Hardesty, who became the third commissioner...
Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty
The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots
Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
Police stop Nov. 8 'anarchist' protest near Gonzalez HQ
One charged after an election night 'black bloc' gathering near the City Council challenger's office was broken up by police.Portland police broke up a direct-action "anarchist" protest within blocks of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez's campaign headquarters on the Nov. 8 election night. The previously unreported incident was disclosed in a Nov. 10 press release from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announcing the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber. Gonzalez, a moderate attorney and businessman, defeated incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a longtime police critic. An anonymous flyer posted on social media had previously called for a gathering near the...
WPFO
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
2022 midterm election changed the political landscape. What about the US?
From Oregon governor to the balance of power in congress, this mid-term election will change the political landscape of the state and the nation.
KATU.com
9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
Protesters upset Starbucks union organizer fired
Demonstrators gathered outside a Northwest Portland Starbucks on Saturday to protest the firing of a union organizing shift leader.
DA Mike Schmidt’s Office: Man engaged in ‘anarchist’ behavior on Election Night
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the arraignment of a man who engaged in “anarchist” behavior, according to reports.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez
On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
Comments / 7