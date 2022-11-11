Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
Wave 3
Rare baseball memorabilia up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum has several rare baseball collectibles up for grabs as part of its 19th annual live auction. The auction will include several big items, including Babe Ruth’s gloves, signed baseballs from several Hall of Fame players, autographed baseball cards, jerseys and more.
WLKY.com
Record November snowfall across Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
kentuckytoday.com
Severns Valley has new pastor in place
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes AARP Volunteer Charles M. Williams to talk all about Medicare. WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville...
WLKY.com
Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Wave 3
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
Wave 3
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
Wave 3
Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking place in Louisville once again this December. The Santa Sleigh 5K for Kids, sponsored by Alpha Media, is happening on Dec. 3 at Joe Creason Park. The race begins at 9 a.m.
wdrb.com
Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
Wave 3
Calvin’s Buzzer Beater Sends Cards to 0-2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wright State’s Trey Calvin knocked down a step back jumper at the buzzer as the Raiders shock UofL 73-72 sending the Cards to an 0-2 to start to the season. UofL got steady play out of Hercy Miller early. He had a nice dish to...
wdrb.com
Snow totals and pictures from across the area
A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
wdrb.com
UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
