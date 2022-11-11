ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wave 3

Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Opening day announcement expected next week for Topgolf in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An announcement is expected next week on when Topgolf Louisville will open, according to a spokesperson for Topgolf. The golf entertainment complex had people walking in and out Friday night, for what an employee described as "family night" events. "Louisville needed Topgolf, I can't wait for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Record November snowfall across Louisville region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early-season wintry system brought anywhere between a dusting to 3 inches of snow across the Louisville region on Saturday. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officially received 1.2" of snow, which broke the old daily record snowfall total of 0.3" set back in 2013. The average first inch of snow in Louisville usually doesn't occur until December 26, so this was definitely an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Severns Valley has new pastor in place

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WHAS11

This Louisville music fest is 'taking a pause' in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forecastle Festival released a statement on Friday saying that they will not be having their annual fest in 2023. The Louisville-based music festival posted a thread on Twitter and said:. Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2023. It’s incredible to see what this festival...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14

Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes AARP Volunteer Charles M. Williams to talk all about Medicare. WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville. Updated: 2 hours ago. WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf Louisville finally has an official opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We now know when Topgolf Louisville is officially opening. The long-awaited sports entertainment venue is opening on Nov. 18, this Friday. That was announced via Topgolf's website. Up until now, Topgolf management would only say that they hoped to be open by Thanksgiving. Topgolf is located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First snow in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Calvin’s Buzzer Beater Sends Cards to 0-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wright State’s Trey Calvin knocked down a step back jumper at the buzzer as the Raiders shock UofL 73-72 sending the Cards to an 0-2 to start to the season. UofL got steady play out of Hercy Miller early. He had a nice dish to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snow totals and pictures from across the area

A lot of us woke up to a little winter wonderland this morning! As expected, our far Southern communities were left with more of a rain/mix through the morning, but the rest of us got some legit accumulated snow across the area. Those that got snow should know it will be short lived. Most of, if not all of it, will melt through the day today as temps "warm" up to the upper 30s. Until that happens, be sure to take your time out on the roadways as they will be slick through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for some areas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY

