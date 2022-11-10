Read full article on original website
Laist.com
Why Does It Take Weeks To Count Votes In LA?
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race
Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
orangecountytribune.com
The election’s not over, but ….
As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
SFGate
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
spectrumnews1.com
With race still undecided, Rick Caruso woos the Latino electorate
On Election Day, Rick Caruso went to Boyle Heights to cast his vote. While he doesn't live in the area, it was a strategic move for the Los Angeles mayoral candidate. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts Alex Cohen and Sara Sadhwani point out Caruso's not-so-secret campaign strategy: woo the votes of the oft-ignored Latino and Asian American electorates.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
Porter, Levin, Foley, Increase Leads in Orange County
Democrats widened their slim leads in three Orange County congressional races key races with the latest ballot count Thursday evening.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
KTLA.com
California Election Results 2022
Results for all of the major races in the 2022 midterm elections. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the most recent results. Track results from the major California races in the 2022 midterm elections, including the race for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, reproductive rights and gambling propositions 26 and 27.
Results for California’s statewide 2022 propositions
(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding. Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.” Propositions 26 and […]
California election results: Who won? Which propositions passed?
Voters decided who will be governor, which interests will control the state Capitol, the fate of seven ballot measures and much more. But it may take a while for all the results to be known.
