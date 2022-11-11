Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Related
Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that’s as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn’t be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL’s true elite pass-catchers. Justin Jefferson just keeps on delivering. “He truly believes that he is capable of greatness every time he goes on the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and I happen to agree with him.”
Arizona Cardinals' patchwork offensive line played key role in win over Los Angeles Rams
Not to be forgotten in what helped the Cardinals to a 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, the offensive line protected well enough to give quarterback Colt McCoy enough time to make several good throws downfield, and blocked well enough for a pair of James Conner touchdown runs. Rams superstar defensive end Aaron Donald, who was wreaked havoc on the Cardinals in the past, was held without a sack and just one hit on the quarterback. ...
WVNews
Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly...
WVNews
Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed...
WVNews
Rodgers rallies Packers past McCarthy's Cowboys 31-28 in OT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers finally might have found a new big-play target. And the Green Bay Packers still have a chance to rescue a season that seemed headed toward oblivion.
Suns And Heat's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.
WVNews
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
WVNews
Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124
MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129.
Comments / 0