MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that’s as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn’t be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL’s true elite pass-catchers. Justin Jefferson just keeps on delivering. “He truly believes that he is capable of greatness every time he goes on the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and I happen to agree with him.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO