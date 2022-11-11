ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that’s as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn’t be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL’s true elite pass-catchers. Justin Jefferson just keeps on delivering. “He truly believes that he is capable of greatness every time he goes on the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said, “and I happen to agree with him.”
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' patchwork offensive line played key role in win over Los Angeles Rams

Not to be forgotten in what helped the Cardinals to a 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, the offensive line protected well enough to give quarterback Colt McCoy enough time to make several good throws downfield, and blocked well enough for a pair of James Conner touchdown runs.  Rams superstar defensive end Aaron Donald, who was wreaked havoc on the Cardinals in the past, was held without a sack and just one hit on the quarterback.  ...
WVNews

Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly...
WVNews

Panthers will start Mayfield at QB with Walker injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after P.J. Walker was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Walker was injured in Thursday night’s 25-15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons but coach Steve Wilks said Walker toughed...
WVNews

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
WVNews

Minnesota 129, Cleveland 124

MINNESOTA (129) McDaniels 4-9 0-2 9, Towns 11-16 4-6 29, Gobert 5-10 5-8 15, Edwards 5-13 0-0 10, Russell 11-13 4-6 30, Prince 4-6 10-10 19, Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 2, Nowell 3-6 2-2 9, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-82 25-34 129.
