ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?
People

Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message

Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
ALABAMA STATE
American Songwriter

Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Sets Record for Most Wins Ever in the Category

Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at the CMA Awards, country star Christ Stapleton won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, setting the record for most wins, six, in that category. Stapleton also performed a rendition of his song, “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” with Patty Loveless during the live broadcast. Stapleton and Loveless first performed the song at Stapleton’s Kentucky Rising concert in October, which raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards

Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
goodmorningamerica.com

Country star Keith Urban talks new residency

CMA Awards 2022 recap: Inside the biggest performances, tributes and wins. The biggest names in country music assembled Wednesday night for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. This year's ceremony was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Combs was the big...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy