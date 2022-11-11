Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”. During the moving tribute, the trio’s...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …
The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?
Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness
Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Tim McGraw Honors Late Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook With Heartfelt Message
Tim McGraw likened the super country music group Alabama to his “lifelong sound track” as he mourned the death of Jeff Cook. McGraw was like so many other country music stars who were heartbroken to hear that Cook had passed away. Alabama announced the news, Tuesday, in a social media post, that their co-founder who played the guitar and fiddle in so many hit songs had died.
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Sets Record for Most Wins Ever in the Category
Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at the CMA Awards, country star Christ Stapleton won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, setting the record for most wins, six, in that category. Stapleton also performed a rendition of his song, “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive,” with Patty Loveless during the live broadcast. Stapleton and Loveless first performed the song at Stapleton’s Kentucky Rising concert in October, which raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Alan Jackson Shares Rare Photo With His Whole Family From CMA Awards
Whenever you see Alan Jackson out and having a good time, it makes you feel like you’re out and having a good time. AJ and his family were all at the CMA Awards and got together for a rare photo of the entire crew. The country music legend made it out for the awards ceremony and took in all the glitz and glamour with the rest of the crowd.
goodmorningamerica.com
Country star Keith Urban talks new residency
CMA Awards 2022 recap: Inside the biggest performances, tributes and wins. The biggest names in country music assembled Wednesday night for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. This year's ceremony was co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Combs was the big...
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson And Jon Pardi Pay Tribute To Alan Jackson With Star-Studded Medley At CMA Awards
Alan Jackson sure had a helluva night at the CMA Awards yesterday. He was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award, which is of course undoubtedly deserved, if not overdue. And prior to his beautiful and moving acceptance speech, some of country music’s biggest names took the stage to...
