Two nabbed after undercover delivery of cocaine-filled package

Two men were taken into custody by Nash County sheriff’s deputies after a successful undercover operation to deliver a package, which turned out to contain approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine, to one of the apartments at the Jeffries Cove apartment complex in the northwestern part of the city.

Deshawn Copeland, 27, of the 100 block of Jeffries Cove, is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff's office said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Montavis Jones, 25, of Roanoke Rapids, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the discovery of a pistol, Moore said.

According to Moore, the Wilson Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a FedEx package intercepted at the package shipping giant’s Wilson distribution facility.

Both FedEx and the Wilson Police Department said the package was scheduled for delivery on Wednesday to one of the apartments at the Jeffries Cove apartment complex, Moore said.

The sheriff's office took custody of the package and arranged for a controlled delivery to that apartment, Moore said.

An undercover detective delivered the package to that apartment and was greeted at the door by Copeland, who after taking possession of the package subsequently was detained for further investigation, Moore said.

A warrant was obtained to search the apartment and associated vehicles, Moore said.

Detectives found the approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine in the delivered package and also found in the apartment marijuana, marijuana plants and four eight-ounce bottles containing THC, Moore said.

THC is the chemical responsible for most of the psychological effects of marijuana.

Detectives also found in the apartment packaging material used to store narcotics, Moore said.

Additionally, a vehicle belonging to Jones was searched after a positive indication by a K-9 and detectives found a .38-caliber revolver hidden in the vehicle’s engine compartment, Moore said.

And Jones was determined to be an associate of Copeland, Moore said.

Bond for Copeland was set at $75,000, secured, and bond for Jones was set at $2,500, and Copeland and Jones posted bond, Moore said.

State Public Safety records said Jones was convicted in July 2021 in Nash County for common law robbery and in 2017 in Halifax County for misdemeanor breaking and entering and damage to property.

Generally, common law robbery in North Carolina is taking from another by intimidation, by threat of force or by violence.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, in prepared remarks as part of the news release on Thursday afternoon, expressed appreciation to the Wilson Police Department for their communication and their part in the investigation.

“It is partnerships and relationships like this that assist in keeping these dangerous drugs and guns off our streets,” Stone said. “As always, we will continue our pursuit of gangs, illegal guns and drugs.”