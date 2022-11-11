ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Two nabbed after undercover delivery of cocaine-filled package

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174VPU_0j6g48Qp00

Two men were taken into custody by Nash County sheriff’s deputies after a successful undercover operation to deliver a package, which turned out to contain approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine, to one of the apartments at the Jeffries Cove apartment complex in the northwestern part of the city.

Deshawn Copeland, 27, of the 100 block of Jeffries Cove, is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, Maj. Eddie Moore of the county sheriff's office said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Montavis Jones, 25, of Roanoke Rapids, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the discovery of a pistol, Moore said.

According to Moore, the Wilson Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a FedEx package intercepted at the package shipping giant’s Wilson distribution facility.

Both FedEx and the Wilson Police Department said the package was scheduled for delivery on Wednesday to one of the apartments at the Jeffries Cove apartment complex, Moore said.

The sheriff's office took custody of the package and arranged for a controlled delivery to that apartment, Moore said.

An undercover detective delivered the package to that apartment and was greeted at the door by Copeland, who after taking possession of the package subsequently was detained for further investigation, Moore said.

A warrant was obtained to search the apartment and associated vehicles, Moore said.

Detectives found the approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine in the delivered package and also found in the apartment marijuana, marijuana plants and four eight-ounce bottles containing THC, Moore said.

THC is the chemical responsible for most of the psychological effects of marijuana.

Detectives also found in the apartment packaging material used to store narcotics, Moore said.

Additionally, a vehicle belonging to Jones was searched after a positive indication by a K-9 and detectives found a .38-caliber revolver hidden in the vehicle’s engine compartment, Moore said.

And Jones was determined to be an associate of Copeland, Moore said.

Bond for Copeland was set at $75,000, secured, and bond for Jones was set at $2,500, and Copeland and Jones posted bond, Moore said.

State Public Safety records said Jones was convicted in July 2021 in Nash County for common law robbery and in 2017 in Halifax County for misdemeanor breaking and entering and damage to property.

Generally, common law robbery in North Carolina is taking from another by intimidation, by threat of force or by violence.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone, in prepared remarks as part of the news release on Thursday afternoon, expressed appreciation to the Wilson Police Department for their communication and their part in the investigation.

“It is partnerships and relationships like this that assist in keeping these dangerous drugs and guns off our streets,” Stone said. “As always, we will continue our pursuit of gangs, illegal guns and drugs.”

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim

A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
ENFIELD, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Phillip's First Alert 1113

Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is found...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy