San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
rwcpulse.com
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: UC strike watch, Santa Cruz County parklets update and growing up trans
A chilly good morning, Lookout friends. It is Monday, Nov. 14, and a sunny day has dawned around Santa Cruz County, with high temps heading into the 50s and 60s after dipping into the 30s overnight. Raring to get to Lookout’s latest on your own? Here ya go. JUMP...
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory
Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
lookout.co
Santa Cruz’s Walt Whitman: Paul Lee’s legacy in Santa Cruz is immense, on campus and in town
One day in 1965, a young Harvard-educated philosophy professor looking for work named Paul Lee saw an article in The New York Times, announcing that another Harvard man had just accepted a position at the new campus of the University of California, in Santa Cruz. Unbeknownst to anyone, including Lee himself, that moment was a fateful pivot point not only in the life of the ambitious young philosopher, but in the cultural history of Santa Cruz itself.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas names new directors
SALINAS VALLEY — California Rodeo Salinas hosted its annual stockholders meeting last month, welcoming new directors to the board while also appointing advisory and honorary directors. Fred Hooker, president of the California Rodeo Association, conducted the Oct. 20 meeting and introduced the crowd of almost 200 guests to the...
kalw.org
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next
Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County
Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
lookout.co
‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
KSBW.com
This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
Cummings pulls closer to Kalantari-Johnson in supes race that could be a nail-biter
With new vote totals released Monday, Justin Cummings is just 334 votes behind in the race for Santa Cruz County Supervisor, with 48.52% of the vote to Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson's 50.61%. Will the final vote tallies this week show more tightening — and enough for him to gain the lead? Tuesday at 4 p.m., the next vote is in. Get the lowdown on all the races here.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
