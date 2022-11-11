ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZBfG_0j6g3agl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq5JS_0j6g3agl00
Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube and Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

  • "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters on Friday.
  • Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead T'Challa in the first film, died in 2020.
  • The franchise addresses this by killing off T'Challa and showing Wakanda mourning his death.
T'Challa dies in the first scene from an "undisclosed illness."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAXoo_0j6g3agl00
T'Challa dies off-screen.

Marvel

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens with a chaotic scene in which Shuri (Letitia Wright) is trying to recreate the heart-shaped herb seen in the first movie in order to save her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Shuri comes up with a rushed solution and attempts to run to her brother, however, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), their mother, arrives and tells the princess that T'Challa is gone.

This scene is incredibly impactful since, like Boseman in real life, the character didn't die in a fight or for supernatural reasons. It was a very sudden, human death.

While Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, four years before his death , he kept his illness secret and continued to act in numerous movies.

Boseman's death, on August 28, 2020, was sudden to many people, just as T'Challa's death was sudden in the movie.

After his death, the film shows a funeral for T'Challa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPTXV_0j6g3agl00
A mural of T'Challa in the first teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens with a chaotic scene in which Shuri (Letitia Wright) is trying to recreate the heart-shaped herb seen in the first movie in order to save her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Shuri comes up with a rushed solution and attempts to run to her brother, however, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), their mother, arrives and tells the princess that T'Challa is gone.

This scene is incredibly impactful since, like Boseman in real life, the character didn't die in a fight or for supernatural reasons. It was a very sudden, human death.

While Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, four years before his death , he kept his illness secret and continued to act in numerous movies.

Boseman's death, on August 28, 2020, was sudden to many people, just as T'Challa's death was sudden in the movie.

The film uses the Chadwick Boseman Marvel logo sequence that was created after his death.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bj9Q_0j6g3agl00
The sequence includes pictures of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and behind-the-scene videos.

Disney+

Before every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, there is a credits sequence that shows clips of all the main characters in the franchise.

In November 2020, a couple of months after Chadwick Boseman died, a special sequence was created dedicated to the "Black Panther" actor and his role in the MCU.

This sequence was first used for the original "Black Panther" on Disney+.

Even after his death, Shuri struggles to grieve and move on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSbmX_0j6g3agl00
Shuri (Letitia Wright) mourning the death of her brother.

Marvel Studios

After the title credits, there is a time jump of one year, but the film does not move on from T'Challa's death.

The film portrays multiple ways of grieving and processing death through those close to T'Challa.

Shuri spends most of the movie angry at the sudden loss and tries to avoid moving on by focusing on her work.

In an interview with Variety , Letitia Wright said that she also tried to bury herself in work "hiding out in New Mexico" after Boseman's death.

Wanting Shuri to move on, Ramonda tries to get her to perform a ritual.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o7gw_0j6g3agl00
Some details in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are only noticed upon a second watch.

Marvel Studios

Early in the movie, Ramonda tries to help Shuri move on.

First, she tries to get her to meditate and claims that she was able to see her son when she did it. Shuri dismisses this as imagination since she is a person of science.

Ramonda then attempts to make Shuri do a Wakandan ritual for the end of the mourning period. The ritual is where people burn their funeral clothes so that they can move on. Shuri refuses since she is still clouded by her anger and grief.

Ramonda appears to keep her cool but is also mourning privately.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bm3n_0j6g3agl00
Ramonda gives a speech at the UN.

Marvel Studios

Bassett portrays Ramonda as a stoic queen for most of the film, confident even as she threatens the entire United Nations.

However, there is one scene in which Ramonda lets her guard down in public after Shuri is captured by the Talokan kingdom.

Ramonda strips Okoye of her rank as general and when she tries to protest, she gives a powerful speech, part of which was included in the first "Wakanda Forever" trailer.

"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?" Ramonda says.

Meanwhile, Nakia appears to have fled to Haiti and is mourning T'Challa on her own.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VN4k_0j6g3agl00
T'Challa and Nakia in "Black Panther."

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, T'Challa's lover, Nakia, appears to have fled Wakanda and now has a new life in Haiti.

Nakia, who survived the blip at the end of "Infinity War," will have mourned T'Challa during the five years he was snapped out of existence, and then mourned him again when he died at the beginning of "Wakanda Forever."

While there is a plausible explanation for Nakia fleeing Wakanda and not returning in the mid-credits scene , her avoiding returning home depicts an alternative method of grieving.

Shuri reveals that T'Challa kept his illness hidden for some time, which seems to reflect Boseman's story.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yp6hj_0j6g3agl00
Chadwick Boseman and his wife Simone Ledward Boseman.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During a heart-to-heart with her antagonist Namor, Shuri reveals that her brother suffered in silence and did not tell anyone about his illness for a long time. This is similar to Boseman's actual story since he kept his colon cancer diagnosis private from everyone but close friends and family.

As the final battle approaches, Shuri finally recreates the heart-shaped herb and becomes the Black Panther.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJvQp_0j6g3agl00
Shuri as the Black Panther in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Marvel Studios

Using a gift from Namor, Shuri is able to recreate the heart-shaped herb and become the new Black Panther. While it is necessary for the plot for her to take the mantle, it feels symbolic that Wright, who was close to Boseman and even looked up to him like a brother , is the next person to take on the mantle.

The film's final scene pays tribute to Boseman as Shuri finally comes to terms with T'Challa's death.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBMK2_0j6g3agl00
Shuri in the Talokan kingdom.

Annette Brown / Marvel Studios

In the final scene, Shuri decides to finally complete Ramonda's ritual to move on from T'Challa's death. She goes to Haiti so that Nakia can help her and then proceeds to burn her funeral outfit. The film focuses on her face as she cries while a montage of scenes of T'Challa and T'Challa and Shuri together shows on the screen.

This seems to be the final touching sendoff to Boseman.

T'Challa's legacy gets to continue through his son.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osZKk_0j6g3agl00
Nakia and T'Challa had a son, Touissant/T'Challa, together before he died a second time.

Marvel Studios / Disney+

In the mid-credits scene , it is revealed that T'Challa and Nakia had a son and Nakia has been raising him secretly in Haiti. In the scene, Nakia reveals their son, also called T'Challa, to Shuri.

Not only does this allow T'Challa's comic book stories to still be told on screen through his son, but the MCU also gets to honor Boseman by not recasting the character outright.

In addition, Boseman's legacy gets to live on through a new young Black actor. Since Boseman was and continues to be such an inspirational Black figure in Hollywood, it feels apt that the baton gets to be passed on to a new young actor.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
thezoereport.com

Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
Distractify

'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Looper

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022

As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Decider.com

Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
TheDailyBeast

Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set

Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
Insider

Insider

663K+
Followers
36K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy