A weak ridge of high pressure will linger overhead today, producing stable conditions and valley inversions. Today's highs will be mainly in the 20s with some sunshine. Moving into Sunday morning, western Montana will see overnight lows fall into the teens and single digits. Be aware of patchy freezing fog. A weak disturbance arrives Sunday resulting in a few snow showers along the divide and east of the area. Northeasterly flow will keep temperatures below normal with afternoon highs only warming into the 20s and 30s Sunday afternoon.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO