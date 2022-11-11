Read full article on original website
Transportation efforts aim to help Montana veterans access care
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Transportation says close to 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation is limited. For those veterans, it’s necessary to travel far distances to receive specific services. According to the VA, about 10% of Montana’s population are veterans, with...
Teddy Roosevelt's Boone and Crockett Club still going strong at 135
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Montana, big game hunting is more than a sport or way to feed your family. It's a time-honored skill that's been passed on from generation to generation. In the old Milwaukee Station off the Clark Fork River you will find the National headquarters of America's...
Tech students receive accolades in environmental challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech students took top honors at the 60th annual conference of the Pacific Northwest International Section of the Air and Waste Management Association. The conference was held on Oct. 11 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, for the first time since the pandemic, and more than a...
Governor's 2022 Youth Hunting Story contest runs until Nov. 28
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana youth are turning in their stories for the Governor's 2022 Youth Hunting Story contest. Stories of pursuing and harvesting any legal game or furbearer animals or birds are eligible. Domenic Piccolo, 15, chimed in his harvest and story to NBC Montana. Montanans ages 10 to...
Motivate Your Monday: Try something new
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week to get motivated, I’m challenging you to try something new. Take a second and think about the last time you tried something new. I’m guilty of having the fear of the unknown, failure or not being good enough. As a parent I’m...
Deer, elk harvests up in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are reporting that deer and elk harvests are up from last year and the fire-year average in west-central Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Hunter check stations in west-central Montana continue to report elk and...
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Cold temperatures continue; weak disturbance arrives tomorrow with light snow for some
A weak ridge of high pressure will linger overhead today, producing stable conditions and valley inversions. Today's highs will be mainly in the 20s with some sunshine. Moving into Sunday morning, western Montana will see overnight lows fall into the teens and single digits. Be aware of patchy freezing fog. A weak disturbance arrives Sunday resulting in a few snow showers along the divide and east of the area. Northeasterly flow will keep temperatures below normal with afternoon highs only warming into the 20s and 30s Sunday afternoon.
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
Kentucky governor reports 'serious bus accident' involving children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there was a "serious" bus accident Monday morning involving children. The Associated Press reported that a school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury.
Reclamation complete at area of Big Sky Mine
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has released the final bond for the Big Sky Coal Mine. Area A is the final section of the the Big Sky Coal Mine to be restored. This marks the completion of the entire coal min restoration. The land will be returned to ranching and agricultural use.
Valley inversions strengthen into the weekend
A weak ridge of high pressure is briefly overhead through Saturday, meaning stable conditions and valley inversions. Watch for patchy freezing fog to kick off your Saturday morning, along with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero. Highs on Saturday will be mainly in the 20s with some sunshine. Highs warm into the 20s and 30s heading into Sunday afternoon.
Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
