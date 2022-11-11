YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond B. and Gertrude Dangerfield. He was a machinist and worked in the manufacturing business for most of his career. Raymond is...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO