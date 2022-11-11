Read full article on original website
Dale Berger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Berger of Salem, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale Berger, please visit our floral store.
Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
Stephen Emil Cibula, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula. Steve was a 1946 graduate of...
Gary L. Metzgar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Metzgar, 82, of Salem, has passed peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Salem on October 16, 1940, the son of the late John W. and Lena (Cozart) Metzgar. He was a truck owner operator. For...
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He was born on April 29, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the...
Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, 90, of 829 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born December 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Helen Carey Trammell. She...
Benigno Santana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benigno Santana, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Benigno was born August 3, 1958, in Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of Angel Santana and Francisca Cruz. Benigno was a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church. He worked...
William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
John W. Stamp, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Stamp, 82, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born May 3, 1940, in Salem, son of the late J. Floyd and Ruth (Auld) Stamp. John was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and attended Ohio...
Marianne Schuster, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Schuster, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, November 12, 2022, in Concord Care Center of Hartford, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1926. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Margaret C. Shuler, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret C. Shuler, 101, of Canfield, passed away Thursday evening, November 3, 2022. She was born December 18, 1920 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Kathleen (Byrne) Bernstein and was a lifelong area resident. Margaret graduated from Beaver Falls High School. She was a...
Steven Louis Coddington, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Louis Coddington, 44, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in Youngstown. He was born July 15, 1978, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, son of Dale and Catherine Smearman Coddington. He was in the 1996 graduating class of Northern Garrett High School...
Tammy A. Somerville, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader. Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School. A former long time...
Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Tracy Dangerfield, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on February 24, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio to Raymond B. and Gertrude Dangerfield. He was a machinist and worked in the manufacturing business for most of his career. Raymond is...
Howard J. Hawks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. Hawks, 83, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born June 29, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Howard Raymond Hawks and Ellen Smith Hawks. Howard was employed...
Ronald “Ron” R. Cook, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA – Ronald R. Cook, 75, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Russell N. and Vera Ward Cook. He was a 1965 graduate of Crestview High School. Ron was the second generation owner of the Midway-Crest Farm...
Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn R. Beilhart Wire, 94, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 at the Inn at Glenellen, North Lima. Marilyn was born July 13, 1928 in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Otto and Olive Stewart Souder and had lived in this area all of her life.
Paul A. Longshore, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Longshore Jr., age 71 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 9, 2022 at Omni Manor Nursing Home. Paul was born August 9, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Paul A., Sr. and Laura Faye Nicholson Longshore. He was a 1969...
Rosemarie Machuga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Machuga, 89, passed away at her home with her family at her side, Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022. Rosemarie was born January 26, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Peter and Rose Italiano Buccieri. A graduate of East High School, Class of 1951,...
