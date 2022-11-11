New interim Nebraska assistants Mike Cassano, Joey Connors enjoying smooth transitions

1. While Husker fans debate Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy, there's no debating this: Nebraska needs Casey Thompson back to have any chance against Wisconsin and Iowa. Since the junior quarterback left with a hand injury in the second quarter against Illinois two weeks ago, Nebraska has one touchdown and three field goals. Thompson makes Mark Whipple's offense work. He and receiver Trey Palmer were a two-man gang that kept NU in the Purdue game until the end and you wonder how the remainder of the Illinois game and the Minnesota game would have gone had both been healthy. Instead, Palmer has been all but invisible. If Thompson is back next week, that game will be interesting.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO