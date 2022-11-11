New interim Nebraska assistants Mike Cassano, Joey Connors enjoying smooth transitions

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kearney Hub
Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart
Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
Kearney Hub
Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule
Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
Corn Nation
At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles
It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
Kearney Hub
Tom's Takes: Nebraska fans can't debate this — the Huskers need Casey Thompson back
1. While Husker fans debate Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy, there's no debating this: Nebraska needs Casey Thompson back to have any chance against Wisconsin and Iowa. Since the junior quarterback left with a hand injury in the second quarter against Illinois two weeks ago, Nebraska has one touchdown and three field goals. Thompson makes Mark Whipple's offense work. He and receiver Trey Palmer were a two-man gang that kept NU in the Purdue game until the end and you wonder how the remainder of the Illinois game and the Minnesota game would have gone had both been healthy. Instead, Palmer has been all but invisible. If Thompson is back next week, that game will be interesting.
Kearney Hub
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's offense suffers its latest twist with injured quarterbacks and coordinator
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Mark Whipple sat in a wheelchair as a Nebraska staffer pushed him out of Michigan Stadium’s famed tunnel toward the waiting team busses. Another NU official offered the offensive coordinator a printed stat sheet that he waved off without speaking. Whipple didn’t need to see the cold, hard numbers from a 34-3 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines on a Saturday afternoon in freezing temperatures.
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Well, that was something. I’m just not quite sure what. A clunker? I guess. Boring? Absolutely. Uninspiring? No doubt. The final score from the Big House: No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 — an inevitable result that became even more likely as each second ticked off the game clock.
Kearney Hub
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
Kearney Hub
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball drops to third in Big Ten after loss to No. 6 Ohio State
One of the toughest matches on No. 4 Nebraska volleyball's schedule culminated in a 29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. The loss breaks a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten standings and drops the Huskers to third place (22-3, 14-2) below OSU and Wisconsin.
Kearney Hub
The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's full press conference after loss to Michigan
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. In a game like this, you tend to look for silver linings. Unfortunately for Nebraska, those were hard to come by, writes Amie Just.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Wisconsin at Nebraska
Wisconsin technically still has a shot at the B1G West title. If you count .3% as a shot. Right now, the more realistic expectation is 6 win and, by extension, a bowl bid. The Badgers are 5-5 with a rough loss to Iowa fresh on their minds. A win over Nebraska in Lincoln would put them over that mark.
Kearney Hub
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska falls to No. 3 Michigan for 21st straight loss to ranked team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska football's losing streak to ranked team's continues. Loss No. 21 came amid snow flurries as the Huskers fell 34-3 to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Saturday's game was the first since a win over Michigan State in 2018 that NU didn't score a touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
