Lincoln, NE

New interim Nebraska assistants Mike Cassano, Joey Connors enjoying smooth transitions

By Evan Bland World-Herald Staff Writer
Kearney Hub
 3 days ago
Kearney Hub

Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart

Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule

Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

At This Point Nebraska Is Asking Mickey Joseph to Perform Miracles

It happens almost every season. The starting quarterback gets hurt and a football team has no choice but to rely on the backup quarterback. It also happens that the backup quarterback gets injured and that same team then has to rely on the third string quarterback. This doesn’t happen as often, but it does happen.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Tom's Takes: Nebraska fans can't debate this — the Huskers need Casey Thompson back

1. While Husker fans debate Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy, there's no debating this: Nebraska needs Casey Thompson back to have any chance against Wisconsin and Iowa. Since the junior quarterback left with a hand injury in the second quarter against Illinois two weeks ago, Nebraska has one touchdown and three field goals. Thompson makes Mark Whipple's offense work. He and receiver Trey Palmer were a two-man gang that kept NU in the Purdue game until the end and you wonder how the remainder of the Illinois game and the Minnesota game would have gone had both been healthy. Instead, Palmer has been all but invisible. If Thompson is back next week, that game will be interesting.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan

In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's offense suffers its latest twist with injured quarterbacks and coordinator

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Mark Whipple sat in a wheelchair as a Nebraska staffer pushed him out of Michigan Stadium’s famed tunnel toward the waiting team busses. Another NU official offered the offensive coordinator a printed stat sheet that he waved off without speaking. Whipple didn’t need to see the cold, hard numbers from a 34-3 loss to the third-ranked Wolverines on a Saturday afternoon in freezing temperatures.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin technically still has a shot at the B1G West title. If you count .3% as a shot. Right now, the more realistic expectation is 6 win and, by extension, a bowl bid. The Badgers are 5-5 with a rough loss to Iowa fresh on their minds. A win over Nebraska in Lincoln would put them over that mark.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian

LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE

