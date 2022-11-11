ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Port of Oswego Makes $3.5 Million in Dock Upgrades

Anyone in the city of Oswego over the last year and a half has seen cranes, trucks and local construction workers heading for the port. In the last 18 months, the port has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year, said William Scriber, executive director, CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA).
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Barclay Announces Third Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA

Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
CARTHAGE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County

151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Public Library Fine Free and Food Drive

The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The Library’s Board of Trustees and the Library Director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members. “I’m thrilled to have the vast...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

James J. Winterhalt – November 11, 2022

James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Flora A. Cincotta – November 12, 2022

Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, and later Oswego died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, NY the son of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her Bachelor Degree from Syracuse University in Nursing. Mrs. Cincotta was a past...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy