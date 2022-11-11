Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Makes $3.5 Million in Dock Upgrades
Anyone in the city of Oswego over the last year and a half has seen cranes, trucks and local construction workers heading for the port. In the last 18 months, the port has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year, said William Scriber, executive director, CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA).
localsyr.com
Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
Santa’s Village Getting Bigger at Rome Home Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
There's a home in Rome that is magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. Just like the Grinch's heart, it's getting bigger with a few new additions to the lights display. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a holiday experience for the whole family that...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
iheartoswego.com
Barclay Announces Third Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA
Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies...
wwnytv.com
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Public Library Fine Free and Food Drive
The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The Library’s Board of Trustees and the Library Director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members. “I’m thrilled to have the vast...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans Is Here In Central New York
Which cities across America help provide comfort and success to our veterans? One of the best cities is here in America. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Veterans. When they took a look at these cities, one Central New York city came in at number five on the list. What an incredible honor.
iheartoswego.com
James J. Winterhalt – November 11, 2022
James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry.
cnycentral.com
First lake effect snow event this season impacting the Monday morning drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. The weather situation is changing tonight. If you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this story's PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
localsyr.com
27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds
(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
iheartoswego.com
Flora A. Cincotta – November 12, 2022
Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, and later Oswego died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, NY the son of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her Bachelor Degree from Syracuse University in Nursing. Mrs. Cincotta was a past...
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
Comments / 0