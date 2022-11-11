ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

Comments / 20

Travis Allred
3d ago

The guards are bringing it in.I once went to jail on a bogus arrest (charges were never even filed) and the guards bragged openly about their drug use. Someone asked what made them different and a guard replied "You're in here, we work here" and laughed

Reply(1)
5
Rayna Davis
3d ago

The logical explanation is easy, fresh inventory walks through the doors at every shift change. Here's a crazy thought, send the employees through the body scanner & McGruff crime dog interview...but then that would cut out the likelihood of the ODs and they'd have to try and sell another excuse to the family as to how their family member died. 🙄 Claiming to "not know where the drugs are coming from" excuse is to also avoid any criminal charges that should follow. No matter how you twist it, someone is dishing out drugs like Pez and people are dying as the result. Just because the ones dying are inmates doesn't change the fact that the one with the pez dispenser isn't responsible for that death and should be charged accordingly.

Reply(2)
2
Robert Camp
3d ago

this is a funny article last time I knew there were criminals in prison people that were deemed unfit to function in our society undesirables people that were not safe to be around that's why we have prisons as far as I know drugs are not allowed inmates are not allowed to do them it's their own choice if they do them if they die it's on them nobody force them to take the drugs the story make some sound like they are victims instead of criminals what about the people that they committed a crime against and these guys that took two to seven times a lethal dose sounds like something I would want to do good common sense

Reply(3)
1
Related
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon man arrested

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG), Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street Wednesday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested. Zarhouni was wanted for a parole violation and known to be armed and dangerous. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Camdenton man sentenced to four years on drug charges

A Camdenton man arrested on drug charges after strange behavior outside a convenience store pleads guilty. Shawn Nett, 47, pleaded down Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and fined $100. In exchange for Nett’s plea, the judge dropped a charge of marijuana possession.
CAMDENTON, MO
Laclede Record

Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3

Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol

A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Firefighters called to southern Texas County for large blaze

A large brush fire in southern Texas County Tuesday night generated a response from the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The blaze was situated on Curran Road.
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KYTV

West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after her truck hit several farm animals that had ventured into the middle of the road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit some cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed

LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
LEBANON, MO
howellcountynews.com

Gun found in school parking lot

Officials found a gun in a vehicle in the student parking lot at Willow Springs High School on Friday afternoon. The school released a brief statement via their WSR4 Safety Facebook page 12:12 p.m. “There was no threat associated with finding the gun, and the situation was handled without incident,”...
myozarksonline.com

School investigates incident on bus

The Lebanon R-3 School District reported an incident on one of the school buses on Thursday afternoon. According to the district the incident involved two students but they will not disclose any specifics due to student privacy laws. The incident is being investigated to the fullest extent and the safety of students is always the schools highest priority, and steps are being taken to address the situation with appropriate discipline per policy.
LEBANON, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy