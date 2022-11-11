The guards are bringing it in.I once went to jail on a bogus arrest (charges were never even filed) and the guards bragged openly about their drug use. Someone asked what made them different and a guard replied "You're in here, we work here" and laughed
The logical explanation is easy, fresh inventory walks through the doors at every shift change. Here's a crazy thought, send the employees through the body scanner & McGruff crime dog interview...but then that would cut out the likelihood of the ODs and they'd have to try and sell another excuse to the family as to how their family member died. 🙄 Claiming to "not know where the drugs are coming from" excuse is to also avoid any criminal charges that should follow. No matter how you twist it, someone is dishing out drugs like Pez and people are dying as the result. Just because the ones dying are inmates doesn't change the fact that the one with the pez dispenser isn't responsible for that death and should be charged accordingly.
this is a funny article last time I knew there were criminals in prison people that were deemed unfit to function in our society undesirables people that were not safe to be around that's why we have prisons as far as I know drugs are not allowed inmates are not allowed to do them it's their own choice if they do them if they die it's on them nobody force them to take the drugs the story make some sound like they are victims instead of criminals what about the people that they committed a crime against and these guys that took two to seven times a lethal dose sounds like something I would want to do good common sense
