Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop
As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’
Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what contributed to Democrats' successes in the midterms this week, what Republican control of the House would look like, and how Democrats should refocus their priorities in both outcomes.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
John Kelly: Trump wanted IRS to target perceived political foes
After leading the Department of Homeland Security in 2017, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly served as Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for 17 months. Once he'd parted ways with the then-president, Kelly had little to say about his former boss and place of employment. At least, that...
MSNBC
Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’
The midterm elections aren’t over yet, but Democrats have surely managed to fend off the so-called GOP “red wave” that politicians and pundits alike predicted this cycle. Rep. Steven Horsford, who just won reelection in Nevada, and Ohio Rep.-elect Emilia Sykes join Symone to talk about their wins as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Establishment Dems' biggest midterms failure? Ignoring AZ-01
Democrats’ historic midterms showing aside, this election cycle saw failures on behalf of the national party that should be instructional going forward. I continue to believe the race national Democrats neglected to their greatest detriment was in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, where NBC News projects the incumbent Republican David Schweikert has defeated Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge by a razor-thin margin. Hodge, a millennial Arizona native, would have been the first Black congressman in the state's history.
MSNBC
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’
NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, discusses the outcome of the midterm elections, how reproductive rights stayed as an important issue to voters and why he says Democrats won the elections.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run
Molly Jong-Fast joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her midterm takeaways and Trump’s uncertain future in the GOP as he prepares to announce his presidential run, as well as his potential showdown with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers
Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats one seat away from Senate control
NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
MSNBC
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood
Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the 2022 midterms, why he says Americans voted for the country's goodness and greatness and why he says President Biden is the leader the country needs in 2024.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again
Senator Michael Bennet, newly reelected from Colorado, talks with Alex Wagner about whether Democrats will consider getting rid of the filibuster if they hold control of the Senate with another narrow majority.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality
The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
MSNBC
Unsurprisingly, the GOP’s youth whisperers failed in the midterms
Republicans didn’t achieve anywhere near the success they had hoped to achieve in this year’s midterm elections in spite of historical trends suggesting that the GOP, as the “out” party facing an incumbent president, would have the upper hand. Ultimately, young voters played a large role.
Comments / 1