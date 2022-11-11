ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop

As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

John Kelly: Trump wanted IRS to target perceived political foes

After leading the Department of Homeland Security in 2017, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly served as Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for 17 months. Once he'd parted ways with the then-president, Kelly had little to say about his former boss and place of employment. At least, that...
MSNBC

Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’

The midterm elections aren’t over yet, but Democrats have surely managed to fend off the so-called GOP “red wave” that politicians and pundits alike predicted this cycle. Rep. Steven Horsford, who just won reelection in Nevada, and Ohio Rep.-elect Emilia Sykes join Symone to talk about their wins as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.Nov. 13, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Establishment Dems' biggest midterms failure? Ignoring AZ-01

Democrats’ historic midterms showing aside, this election cycle saw failures on behalf of the national party that should be instructional going forward. I continue to believe the race national Democrats neglected to their greatest detriment was in Arizona's 1st Congressional District, where NBC News projects the incumbent Republican David Schweikert has defeated Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge by a razor-thin margin. Hodge, a millennial Arizona native, would have been the first Black congressman in the state's history.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC

How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Democrats one seat away from Senate control

NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the 2022 midterms, why he says Americans voted for the country's goodness and greatness and why he says President Biden is the leader the country needs in 2024.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality

The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Unsurprisingly, the GOP’s youth whisperers failed in the midterms

Republicans didn’t achieve anywhere near the success they had hoped to achieve in this year’s midterm elections in spite of historical trends suggesting that the GOP, as the “out” party facing an incumbent president, would have the upper hand. Ultimately, young voters played a large role.
ARIZONA STATE

