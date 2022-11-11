Read full article on original website
Kickoff time set for Michigan vs. Illinois football game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will host Illinois for a noon kickoff at the Big House next Saturday, Nov. 19, the Big Ten revealed early Sunday morning. The Wolverines will celebrate Senior Day ahead of the contest, which is the final home game of the 2022 season and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
Penn State picks up a point in men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll
After jumping out to a 2-0 start to the season behind some brilliant three-point shooting and solid defense, the Penn State Nittany Lions have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Well, technically. The Nittany Lions are not in the top 25 from the Associated Press voters, yet, but they did manage to receive one single point in this week’s updated AP Top 25 early in the men’s college basketball season. The single point in the poll’s weekly voting came from Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to College Poll Tracker. Sinn has...
Big Ten power poll: Iowa? Purdue? Who will win the wild West?
POLLS: Preseason | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven | Week Eight | Week Nine | Week Ten. 1. Ohio State (10-0): Finally! Just one more exhibition game before the season starts. Last week: Indiana, W,...
Does Matt Rhule Fit the Bill for Nebraska Football?
Husker Dan breaks down Rhule’s accomplishments as a head coach
Virginia football shooting: Cavs coach, AD react to tragedy
In the wake of a tragic shooting that killed three Virginia football players, the team's head coach and school's athletic director have responded with statements. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr., and linebacker D'Sean Perry were shot to death by a UVA student on Sunday night. ...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Purdue Just Outside National Rankings in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
Purdue basketball garnered 109 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling just outside the national rankings. Only three Big Ten programs were ranked, but the Boilermakers were among six conference schools to pull at least one vote.
Michigan State football down key offensive linemen vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker earlier in the week called football “a game of attrition,” and Michigan State football’s roster continues to battle mounting losses. Three of the Spartans’ top offensive linemen – left tackle Jarrett Horst and right guards Matt Carrick and Geno VanDeMark – are not in uniform for Saturday’s game against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium. ...
Big Ten Roundtable, Episode 10: Does League Deserve 2 Teams in College Football Playoff?
Welcome to Episode 10 of our ''Big Ten Roundtable.'' This week we break down the crazy windy Week 10 games, preview Week 11 and have a great conversation with Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow.com on whether the Big Ten should get two teams in the playoffs and if Ryan Day is an NFL coaching candidate after this season.
Pregame observations from Michigan vs. Nebraska: Injury updates, more
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Nebraska Saturday at The Big House (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Follow along below for pregame observations from the press box. • Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska. • Expect more Donovan Edwards this weekend — and beyond.
PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 defensive players vs. Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan dominated its way past Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines defeated the Cornhuskers 34-3 and Michigan moved to 10-0 on the year. The Michigan defense was incredible again and the Wolverines continue to shut down whoever they play. The maize and blue held Nebraska to 146 yards of total offense. The Huskers had 71 passing yards and 75 rushing yards — Michigan was dominant.
First look: Illinois at Michigan odds and lines
The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) meet Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (ABC). Below, we look at Illinois vs. Michigan odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
Purdue, Iowa seem best poised to win tangled Big Ten West
With Purdue, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota all tied atop the Big Ten West standings with 4-3 league marks, let’s try to untangle the scenarios that would take each to Indianapolis for the title game on December 3. There are scenarios were Wisconsin (3-4 in the Big Ten) could still...
