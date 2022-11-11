After jumping out to a 2-0 start to the season behind some brilliant three-point shooting and solid defense, the Penn State Nittany Lions have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Well, technically. The Nittany Lions are not in the top 25 from the Associated Press voters, yet, but they did manage to receive one single point in this week’s updated AP Top 25 early in the men’s college basketball season. The single point in the poll’s weekly voting came from Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to College Poll Tracker. Sinn has...

