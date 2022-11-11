ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Kickoff time set for Michigan vs. Illinois football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will host Illinois for a noon kickoff at the Big House next Saturday, Nov. 19, the Big Ten revealed early Sunday morning. The Wolverines will celebrate Senior Day ahead of the contest, which is the final home game of the 2022 season and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
Penn State picks up a point in men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll

After jumping out to a 2-0 start to the season behind some brilliant three-point shooting and solid defense, the Penn State Nittany Lions have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Well, technically. The Nittany Lions are not in the top 25 from the Associated Press voters, yet, but they did manage to receive one single point in this week’s updated AP Top 25 early in the men’s college basketball season. The single point in the poll’s weekly voting came from Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to College Poll Tracker. Sinn has...
Michigan State football down key offensive linemen vs. Rutgers

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker earlier in the week called football “a game of attrition,” and Michigan State football’s roster continues to battle mounting losses. Three of the Spartans’ top offensive linemen – left tackle Jarrett Horst and right guards Matt Carrick and Geno VanDeMark – are not in uniform for Saturday’s game against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium. ...
PFF grades: Michigan football's top 10 defensive players vs. Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan dominated its way past Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines defeated the Cornhuskers 34-3 and Michigan moved to 10-0 on the year. The Michigan defense was incredible again and the Wolverines continue to shut down whoever they play. The maize and blue held Nebraska to 146 yards of total offense. The Huskers had 71 passing yards and 75 rushing yards — Michigan was dominant.
