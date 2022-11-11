ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, OH

Walmart worker caught with loaded gun after stealing snacks: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested in Williamsport Driving Stolen BMW

Williamsport – A man was arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation in Williamsport that ended with the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On November 13, 2022 at 0736 hours, Pickaway Deputy Welsh initiated a traffic stop on Brown Ave at East Alley within the Village of Williamsport on a tan BMW X5 for having dark aftermarket coverings over the headlight and tail lights of the vehicle along with dark window tint.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Arrest One For Drugs and Guns

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after police found drugs and guns inside his vehicle along with a spent 40 caliber casing. According to the Chillicothe police department, they made a traffic stop on 11/12/22 around 11:42 am due to a vehicle parked in the East/West alley behind 365 E 2nd St completely blocking the alleyway for other traffic. When the officer walked up on the vehicle two people were inside. The driver told police that his window did not work on and the officer opened the door to speak with the suspect, when he did in plain view was a digital scale with residue on it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: man in custody following 5-hour pursuit and negotiation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken a suspect into custody after he led troopers on a chase through multiple counties and barricaded himself in a car early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. OSHP troopers from the West Jefferson post attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced to 30 years for Short North robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of coordinating a string of Short North robberies last summer has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo, a 20-year-old from Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 30.5 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car in Ohio on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
