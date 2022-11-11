Walmart worker caught with loaded gun after stealing snacks: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Suspect in Custody with Possible Gun Shot Wound in Pickaway County
Circleville – One person was detained after being reported with a gunshot wound in Pickaway County around 1:15 pm. According to early reports, a 911 call came in at the Dollar Tree in Pickaway County by Walmart of a male with a possible gunshot wound. Officers reported that the man who was possibly shot was also the suspect in a possible crime.
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man accused of stealing woman's phone at gunpoint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus robbery detectives are searching for a man they say stole a woman's phone by force at a bus stop. Police said the woman was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Mcguffy Road and Briarwood Avenue when a man came up to her.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested in Williamsport Driving Stolen BMW
Williamsport – A man was arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation in Williamsport that ended with the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On November 13, 2022 at 0736 hours, Pickaway Deputy Welsh initiated a traffic stop on Brown Ave at East Alley within the Village of Williamsport on a tan BMW X5 for having dark aftermarket coverings over the headlight and tail lights of the vehicle along with dark window tint.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Arrest One For Drugs and Guns
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after police found drugs and guns inside his vehicle along with a spent 40 caliber casing. According to the Chillicothe police department, they made a traffic stop on 11/12/22 around 11:42 am due to a vehicle parked in the East/West alley behind 365 E 2nd St completely blocking the alleyway for other traffic. When the officer walked up on the vehicle two people were inside. The driver told police that his window did not work on and the officer opened the door to speak with the suspect, when he did in plain view was a digital scale with residue on it.
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
22-year-old woman bit, punched Ohio police officer, records say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer. At about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her. When officers arrived, the […]
Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
Police find body in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
Police exchange gunfire with man near Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after firing at Columbus police officers near the Wedgewood Apartments overnight on Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: man in custody following 5-hour pursuit and negotiation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken a suspect into custody after he led troopers on a chase through multiple counties and barricaded himself in a car early Saturday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. OSHP troopers from the West Jefferson post attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee...
14-year-old faces 16 charges in 71-year-old Ohio man’s murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering an elderly man is now facing 16 criminal charges, including aggravated murder.
Man sentenced to 30 years for Short North robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found guilty of coordinating a string of Short North robberies last summer has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Basho Arbo, a 20-year-old from Columbus, was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 30.5 years in prison for six counts of aggravated robbery, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said […]
Police ID 4-year-old fatally struck by car in Ohio on Halloween
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police identified the 4-year-old fatally struck by a car in a crosswalk on the Northeast Side of Columbus on Halloween night. A driver in a 2001 Ford F-150 — heading southbound on Westerville Road — hit 4-year-old Catherine Mitchell-Rodriguez and a woman in her 30s just before 7 p.m. They were […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
