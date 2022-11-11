ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Impossible Meatloaf, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and More From Grandma’s Recipes Marketplace at the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Holiday Cookie Pretzel is a Unique Mashup of Classic Snacks at Disneyland

Disneyland is serving up tons of sweets and treats for the holidays, including a unique mashup of two classic baked goods — the Holiday Cookie Pretzel. It’s available at the pretzel cart in Frontierland. Holiday Cookie Pretzel – $8.25. Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Florence Carmela

Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Lakeland Gazette

THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE

(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
WMBF

Krispy Kreme launches Thanksgiving pie-inspired doughnuts

(NBC) - Pie lovers rejoice! Krispy Kreme released its collection of Thanksgiving-inspired doughnuts this week — and it might make you rethink the deserts at your holiday dinner table this year. For a limited time, the company will offer Thanksgiving pie-inspired treats, including a pecan pie doughnut, cranberry orange...
Thrillist

These Crunchy Cornflake Chocolate Chip Cookies Are a Fun Twist on a Classic

Christina Tosi is not new to writing recipes. The James Beard Award winner’s first cookbook, Momofuku Milk Bar, arrived in 2011 and became a New York Times bestseller. Her subsequent books include a whimsical exploration into all things cake, a kid-friendly baking book, and a treatise on her life at Milk Bar complete with savory recipes. Now, she’s tackling all things cookies—what she describes as “her first obsession.”

