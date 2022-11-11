Read full article on original website
James J. Winterhalt – November 11, 2022
James Winterhalt, 92, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at his home in Oswego. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Ring) Perry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Leroy) Winterhalt, sisters Romayne (Vernon) Gernhart and Betty Jean (James) MacDonald, and grandson James Perry.
Flora A. Cincotta – November 12, 2022
Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, and later Oswego died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, NY the son of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her Bachelor Degree from Syracuse University in Nursing. Mrs. Cincotta was a past...
Aaron Granger – November 11, 2022
Aaron Granger, 50, of Fulton died Friday November 11, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse after a brief illness. Aaron was born in Sodus, NY the son of the late Ronald and Pamela (Sampson) Granger. Aaron had a big heart and was willing to help anyone that needed it, he...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
From the news desk: editor bids farewell
The time has finally come for me to say farewell to The Oswegonian and my time as news editor. I started writing for paper two years ago. I was a sophomore broadcasting major who had just transferred to Oswego only a few months prior. I knew nothing about the paper, but I figured it would be a great way to practice my writing skills. Little did I know that by the next semester I would be the news editor and by my senior year I would have made some of my favorite college memories in this office.
DSS Goes Purple to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence
In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, employees from the Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) participated in National Wear Purple Day to show their support for Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program (SAF) and their commitment to ending domestic violence. “Each year DSS recognizes Domestic Violence...
Giving more than a turkey: Syracuse student-athletes host turkey giveaway at Tops on Jefferson Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say giving is the best present of all. “We felt like it was kind of our obligation, as athletes here at Syracuse University. We have that privilege to do that,” Syracuse track and field runner Emanuel Joseph said. It’s why student athletes from Syracuse...
Barclay Announces Third Annual Stocking Drive for Syracuse VA
Today, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced the third annual “Stockings for Veterans” drive – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. The drive is also a chance to stock much-needed supplies...
“Speak up”: The message from a physical education teacher
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday night Doug Jackson, a physical education teacher at Baldwinsville, spoke at West Genesee High School about his own struggles with mental health. Jackson said he has struggled with depression since he was a child and is now getting help. He spoke about his...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Rest Of The Story
The date was Thursday November 10th, the place was Oswego County Building, Oswego New York. The event, the monthly Oswego County Legislative meeting. A resolution FP-3 was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a Public Hearing on Salaries for Select Elected Officials.
Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich – November 6, 2022
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching the beautiful Oswego sunsets, and going camping.
Oswego Public Library Fine Free and Food Drive
The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The Library’s Board of Trustees and the Library Director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members. “I’m thrilled to have the vast...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
Son’s suicide spurs donation to Upstate’s Psychiatry High Risk Program
Robert Helfrich, who lost his 19-year-old son, Zach, to suicide three years ago, has provided a $20,000 donation to benefit Upstate’s Psychiatry High Risk Program. The funds were raised through a variety of fundraising events to raise awareness and funds for Zach Helfrich Memorial Fund and Endowment at the Upstate Foundation. The funds are designated to support the work being done through the Psychiatry High Risk Program and raise awareness around suicide and self-harm prevention.
Oswego County Partners Work Together to Prevent Suicide
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition (OCSPC) continues working in new ways to support mental health wellness and reduce suicide rates. In an effort to prevent suicide by firearm, the most common method used, the group has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to distribute free gun locks at various locations across the county, including the Oswego County Clerk’s Office and the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Office.
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
Fulton Block Builder Selected As A CenterState CEO 2022 Economic Champion
FULTON – The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently honored to be selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Economic Champions are CNY businesses and organizations that have added employees, started a new business, expanded operations, made capital expenditures, or received state or national recognition for company accomplishments or other significant milestones and achievements.
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
