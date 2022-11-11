The time has finally come for me to say farewell to The Oswegonian and my time as news editor. I started writing for paper two years ago. I was a sophomore broadcasting major who had just transferred to Oswego only a few months prior. I knew nothing about the paper, but I figured it would be a great way to practice my writing skills. Little did I know that by the next semester I would be the news editor and by my senior year I would have made some of my favorite college memories in this office.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO