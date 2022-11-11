Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
What Veterans Day means to the younger generation, paying tribute at Westwood High School
WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterans Day celebrations were held across the U.P. on Friday, including an assembly organized by students at Westwood High School. “It’s just something we started doing in recent years,” said Ian Bivins, student. “This is only our second one ever. I think it’s really important that our new principal brought the Veterans Day assembly. He’s the one who said that said we should start having one every year, and I think that’s really impactful because we’ve had lot of students who have graduated from Westwood that have gone on in serving the military, or even people that are teaching here, or teachers previously that were in the military.”
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Cleaning Business Celebrates Grand Opening In Gladstone
Perry Good Cleaners held its grand opening and ribbon cutting at its new location in the Rialto Center, 1000 Delta Ave., Suite 150, Gladstone. Pictured holding the scissors is Perry Good Cleaners co-owner Scott Perry. His wife Sarah is behind him on the right. Pictured holding the ribbon on the...
WLUC
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
wnmufm.org
Fire burns through floor of Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— An Iron Mountain house was severely damaged by fire Friday night. Firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to 607 Kent Street and found flames coming from the windows at the front of the home. They pulled a hose through the front door to attack the fire and search for victims.
wnmufm.org
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Police identify 2 women killed in fiery Upper Peninsula crash
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of three people involved in a fiery crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the double fatal crash occurred at Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41 in Chassell Township at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 4.
