Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
Judge sentences convicted leader of BR cocaine trafficking ring to 30 years, US attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of a large drug trafficking organization operating out of the Baton Rouge area has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe J. on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chief Judge Shelly D....
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's prison will get a $1.2 million upgrade, thanks to federal money. Here's how.
East Baton Rouge’s dilapidated adult jail is poised to receive $1.2 million in upgrades, parish officials say. The funds – approved by the parish's metro council earlier this year as part of a $48 million federal relief package from Congress' American Rescue Plan Act – will go toward improvements at the more than 60-year-old detention center, which has long been criticized for its outdated facilities and high number of inmate deaths.
brproud.com
Suspect released from jail day before October Baton Rouge bank robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a robbery suspect accused of demanding hundreds of dollars from a Regions Bank in October on Thursday. Details from an affidavit said 24-year-old Kyrek Webster had just been released from jail the day before the robbery. He had been in EBR Parish Prison since the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) arrested him on July 11 on an unauthorized entry into a place of business charge.
Franklin man sentenced to over nine years for drug and firearm charges
A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
brproud.com
Former child killer continues the fight to get off death row
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — For years, convicted rapist and murderer, Frank Ford Cosey, has been fighting to be removed from death row sighting a lack of mental capacity that would disqualify him from this form of punishment. In the summer of 1990, Frank Ford Cosey raped and murdered...
33-year-old man sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, other drugs, guns in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, heroin, and possession of a firearm while in prison according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to DOJ, Ashton Matta, 33, is a convicted felon in possession...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital and gaining access to a secure area where she allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards. Photos of the suspect inside the...
Grandmother exposes check, invoices scams in capital area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson, of East Baton Rouge Parish, said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices and other offers from companies. “My […]
brproud.com
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot and injured Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD). BRPD says the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m., near 1000 N.47th Street. Apparently, the man was working on a vehicle when he was shot in the leg. Authorities...
Comments / 0