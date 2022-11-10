ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

High school football roundup: FHSAA regional quarterfinals

Sarasota High (5-4) won 30-20 over Manatee High (6-4) on the road in Class 4S. Riverview High (4-6) won 29-15 over Gulf Coast High (8-3) on the road in Class 4S. Sophmore running back DJ Johnson had rushing touchdowns of 43 and 21 yards. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson threw a 50-yard touchdowns pass to senior Luke Petitta and a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Charles Lester III.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
PLANT CITY, FL
Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating 2 incumbents

In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents, Mariella Smith and former Commission Chair Kim Overman, suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night, the Commission had a 5-2 Democratic majority. Once new members are sworn in,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

