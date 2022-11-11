ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort

Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
WDW News Today

Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World

This Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband is the perfect accessory whether you’re planning a trip to a Disney Resort this holiday season or just want to bring a little bit of Disney magic to your holiday festivities. Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband – $34.99. This Minnie Mouse Christmas...
WDW News Today

EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort

In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Dropped NEW Haunted Mansion and Starbucks Collections Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t started your holiday gift shopping, it’s TIME!. We know, you might be one of those people who never put up a Christmas tree before...
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says They ‘Ought to Listen’ to Audience, So Why Aren’t They?

Things aren’t looking great from where Disney CEO Bob Chapek stands. Despite $82 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022, investors are balking, and stock prices are down. Highly respected financial analysts are calling for him to be fired. What’s a beleaguered executive of one of the world’s largest conglomerates to do?
WDW News Today

‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’ Hand-Drawn Animation by Studio Ghibli Debuting Tomorrow

Confirming our earlier reports, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have collaborated on a new hand-drawn animated short called “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies.”. The new short featuring the breakout star from “The Mandalorian” and the dust bunnies from Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro” will debut tomorrow, November 12, exclusively on Disney+.
WDW News Today

Figment and Walt Disney World ’71 Limited Edition Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World

Two new limited edition pins celebrating Walt Disney World have arrived. One features EPCOT and Figment, while the other celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cinderella Castle. Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is front and center on the newest limited edition pin to land at Walt Disney World. Flying among the clouds, Figment’s cheerful little face lights up this pin designed by Maria Stuckey.
WDW News Today

Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today

EPCOT 40 Figment Suncatcher Ornament Now Available

As Disney continues to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT, we found this adorable Figment Stained “Glass” Suncatcher Ornament now available at the Creations Shop in World Celebration. How can you resist this adorable multi-colored Figment stained “glass” ornament?! Even though it is done in the style of...
WDW News Today

Mickey, Minnie, and Friends Appear in 2022 Holiday Outfits at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends are now appearing in holiday outfits at Disneyland Park. We first caught Chip hanging out with guests on Main Street, U.S.A. He wears a green beret, red scarf, and red gloves.
WDW News Today

Holiday Treats Arrive at Disneyland Resort Confectionery Locations

Holiday treats are now available at confectionery locations throughout Disneyland Resort. Unlike the special exclusive holiday snacks, these are more standard cupcakes, popcorn, and rice crispy treats. We saw these treats at Candy Palace. Holiday Cupcakes – $5.99. There are three holiday cupcakes, each featuring a mouse head on...
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Exclusive Showing of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced for Tonight

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an exclusive showing of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight. The performance will be at 9:30 p.m. Passholders need a wristband to be permitted entry to Fantasmic! Wristband distribution will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the park entrance and at Pixar Avenue near the entrance to Toy Story Land. There will be signs for “Fantasmic! Viewing Check-in” at each location.
WDW News Today

Space Mountain & Cinderella Castle Model Kits Now Available at Walt Disney World

This Space Mountain Model Kit and Cinderella Castle Model Kit are the perfect gifts for that Disney fan who has everything. We found the Space Mountain Model Kit at Star Traders in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. It, along with the Cinderella Castle Model Kit, was also for sale at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., and at shopDisney.com.
