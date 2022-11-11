Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort
Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...
WDW News Today
Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband Available at Walt Disney World
This Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband is the perfect accessory whether you’re planning a trip to a Disney Resort this holiday season or just want to bring a little bit of Disney magic to your holiday festivities. Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband – $34.99. This Minnie Mouse Christmas...
WDW News Today
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort
In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Dropped NEW Haunted Mansion and Starbucks Collections Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t started your holiday gift shopping, it’s TIME!. We know, you might be one of those people who never put up a Christmas tree before...
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says They ‘Ought to Listen’ to Audience, So Why Aren’t They?
Things aren’t looking great from where Disney CEO Bob Chapek stands. Despite $82 billion in revenue for fiscal 2022, investors are balking, and stock prices are down. Highly respected financial analysts are calling for him to be fired. What’s a beleaguered executive of one of the world’s largest conglomerates to do?
WDW News Today
‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’ Hand-Drawn Animation by Studio Ghibli Debuting Tomorrow
Confirming our earlier reports, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have collaborated on a new hand-drawn animated short called “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies.”. The new short featuring the breakout star from “The Mandalorian” and the dust bunnies from Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro” will debut tomorrow, November 12, exclusively on Disney+.
WDW News Today
Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials
Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights. Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience. We...
WDW News Today
Figment and Walt Disney World ’71 Limited Edition Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World
Two new limited edition pins celebrating Walt Disney World have arrived. One features EPCOT and Figment, while the other celebrates the 50th anniversary of Cinderella Castle. Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is front and center on the newest limited edition pin to land at Walt Disney World. Flying among the clouds, Figment’s cheerful little face lights up this pin designed by Maria Stuckey.
WDW News Today
Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World
Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40 Figment Suncatcher Ornament Now Available
As Disney continues to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT, we found this adorable Figment Stained “Glass” Suncatcher Ornament now available at the Creations Shop in World Celebration. How can you resist this adorable multi-colored Figment stained “glass” ornament?! Even though it is done in the style of...
WDW News Today
Tickets Only Available for Three More Days of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 is almost completely sold out with only three dates still available. Guests can still purchase tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on December 11, 13, and 15, 2022. The entire first week and the date before Thanksgiving were sold out by...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Earl the Squirrel Now Meeting Guests at Universal Studios Florida
Earl the Squirrel is a celebrity at Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays, even being the subject of this year’s Holiday Tree Hunt. Now we spotted him out and about for a meet and greet!. Earl is wearing a red and black flannel trapper hat, and a green sweatshirt...
WDW News Today
Add a Little Christmas to Any Drink With the New Light-Up Gingerbread Bottle Topper at Disneyland Resort
The holiday offerings continue at Disneyland Resort with the new Gingerbread Bottle Topper, giving your water bottle a festive twist that you can use at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District, and beyond!. When it comes to holiday merchandise, many Disney guests tend to expect different sippers and...
WDW News Today
Mickey, Minnie, and Friends Appear in 2022 Holiday Outfits at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends are now appearing in holiday outfits at Disneyland Park. We first caught Chip hanging out with guests on Main Street, U.S.A. He wears a green beret, red scarf, and red gloves.
WDW News Today
Holiday Treats Arrive at Disneyland Resort Confectionery Locations
Holiday treats are now available at confectionery locations throughout Disneyland Resort. Unlike the special exclusive holiday snacks, these are more standard cupcakes, popcorn, and rice crispy treats. We saw these treats at Candy Palace. Holiday Cupcakes – $5.99. There are three holiday cupcakes, each featuring a mouse head on...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Exclusive Showing of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Announced for Tonight
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an exclusive showing of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight. The performance will be at 9:30 p.m. Passholders need a wristband to be permitted entry to Fantasmic! Wristband distribution will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the park entrance and at Pixar Avenue near the entrance to Toy Story Land. There will be signs for “Fantasmic! Viewing Check-in” at each location.
'She's All That' Co-Stars Reunite in Sweet Red Carpet Photo from New Christmas Movie
Fans of the 1999 classic rom-com She's All That were treated to a special moment this week when the stars of the film, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of Prinze Jr.'s new Netflix film. The two were all smiles at...
WDW News Today
Space Mountain & Cinderella Castle Model Kits Now Available at Walt Disney World
This Space Mountain Model Kit and Cinderella Castle Model Kit are the perfect gifts for that Disney fan who has everything. We found the Space Mountain Model Kit at Star Traders in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. It, along with the Cinderella Castle Model Kit, was also for sale at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., and at shopDisney.com.
Comments / 0