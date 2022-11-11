Christian McCaffrey has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Although injuries have slowed down the NFL star, nothing can take away what McCaffrey has achieved in the league thus far. He was the fastest player to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards. Furthermore, he also set multiple franchise records for the Carolina Panthers before his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While he has thrived on the football field, his dating life has been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo.

