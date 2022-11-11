Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
SANTA CLARA – After falling to double-digit point deficits in their previous four games, the Chargers entered Week 10 making it an emphasis to start fast. In receiving the ball first, the Chargers opened the game with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with DeAndre Carter hauling in a 32-yard touchdown grab. It was the first time since Week 4 they've scored first in a game.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos HC Laments his ‘One-Score’ Offense After Titans Loss
The Denver Broncos are reeling after suffering their sixth loss of the season — a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. It was a tough AFC road game against a stout opponent. Outside of an encouraging second-quarter performance, the Broncos failed to show up offensively. We...
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Hit Rock Bottom, Booed of Field in Loss to Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders are in total free-fall. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, benched earlier in the season because he was struggling, ran for one touchdown and hit wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 35-yard scoring pass with 5:07 left in the game to give the Indianapolis Colts a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Big win, ugly hit, milestone sack and TD worthy of a Toney covered in Chiefs podcast
The possibility of a defeat for a team that loses the turnover battle by three, falls victim to an opening onside kick and misses an extra point has to be high. But the Chiefs also did many things well in defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17, on Sunday. We unpacked most...
Wichita Eagle
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
Wichita Eagle
Packers Snap Losing Streak, Beat McCarthy’s Cowboys in Overtime
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season isn’t alive and kicking. But it is alive. The Packers overcame a 28-14 deficit to earn an unexpected, slump-busting, 31-28 victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field over the powerful Dallas Cowboys. Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal for the decisive points.
Wichita Eagle
Dan Campbell Provides Injury Updates on Chark, Benson, Ragnow
The Detroit Lions pulled off a comeback victory Sunday against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, but the win wasn’t without injury. Starting center Frank Ragnow was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the game, while wide receiver Trinity Benson was on crutches. These two are additions to an offense that has already been depleted with injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: When, where, betting line, TV and AFC West stakes
The next Sunday Night Football game may be the last chance of any team catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, originally scheduled for the late-afternoon slot, was flexed into prime time to showcase the reigning division champion against the current second-place team and what many expected to be the top challenger.
Wichita Eagle
Where AFC East Stands After Bills Heartbreaking Loss, Jets Bye Week
With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC East is completely up for grabs. The Jets watched at home during their bye week on Sunday as the Bills came up short in the game of the year, falling to the Vikings in excruciating fashion. Buffalo had ample opportunities, but a thrilling comeback and a few costly blunders from Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave Minnesota enough of a shot to capitalize.
Wichita Eagle
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Hold Out LB Myles Jack Despite Making Him Active
PITTSBURGH -- Linebacker Myles Jack was active for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they hosted the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, but he didn't see the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Jack, the team's leading tackler, could have played despite being limited with a knee injury throughout practice this week, but they held him out as a precaution.
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Wichita Eagle
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
Wichita Eagle
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss
Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.
Wichita Eagle
From the Raiders Locker Room: Davante Adams Post Loss
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on the NFL season with a gut-wrenching loss to an Indianapolis Colts team that many thought was tanking. Davante Adams was the finest free agent in the NFL 2022 free agency period, and as you can imagine, he was angry and frustrated but remained genuine when speaking from the locker room.
