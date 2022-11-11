ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD’s Gov. Hogan and Gov.-elect Moore show respect for each other in transition

By Leonard N. Fleming
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Both come from different political parties and backgrounds, but Larry Hogan and Wes Moore on Thursday were united in one aspect: making a smooth transition from one governor to the next.

Hogan, the two-term Republican governor, promised a seamless transition to Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore, the first Black man to win the governorship in Maryland and only the third in the nation’s history win that office.

And when they walked down the stairs from the governor’s suite to greet awaiting reporters, they had ready smiles.

“Our entire administration is going to do everything we possibly can to not only ensure the peaceful transition of power but to make sure we help them get up to speed with whatever information they want,” Hogan said.

Moore, who will be inaugurated in mid January, was in turn gracious.

“This is the way it should be,” the best-selling author and businessman said. “When the governor’s saying that we’re going to have a smooth and an orderly transition, it’s what the people of this state want.”

Hogan, who’s own gubernatorial candidate lost in the GOP primary, had high praise for Moore in terms of his intellect and business and military background.

“Of course I’m going to have to say great things today, he’s standing next to me. He’s going to be a great governor,” Hogan said to laughter. “Look, I’ve been very impressed with Gov.-elect Moore. I know his heart is in the right place. I think he ran for governor for the right reason. He cares about the people of this state.”

Both men talked about the negative political culture these days and the importance of showing a united front when making a gubernatorial transition.

“We might be from different parties, we might have different philosophies and things we want to accomplish but we’re both committed to making sure that the government continues to function and we work together as closely as possible,” Hogan said.

Moore said he wants that image of cooperation to last in the minds of Maryland public.

“The people of this state, I know they will and they should pay attention to today,” Moore said. “This matters.”

