New family own restaurant comes to Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new, family-owned restaurant held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Fayette county community came out to show their support. Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina was open for big events like Bridge Day and was formally welcomed into the Fayette county community. It is owned by […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Summers County Schools start the week remote
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel. Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022. Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a […]
McDowell County community honors veterans
WELCH, WV (WVNS)– A local town in our area continues a Veterans Day Tradition. The town of Welch held its 104th Veterans Day Parade. The parade was put on by the town and the American Legion Post 8. Organizations from all over the area came to show their support for veterans who fought for our freedom. […]
Multiple crews on scene of structure fire
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Cool Ridge. According to Raleigh County dispatch, a call came in at 2:50 p.m. about a house fire off of Shiloh Circle, near Weathered Ground Brewery. Crews on the ground told 59News everyone made it out of the house before the garage […]
Beckley Veterans Day Parade postponed, combined with Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, reports today, November 10, 2022 the Beckley’s America Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed. The parade, scheduled for tomorrow, November 11, 2022, has been delayed due to the potential weather the area may experience. The Veterans Day parade will now be combined with the Christmas […]
Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
Small Town Firehouse Crumbling From The ‘Ground Up’
The Mullens Fire Department building is at risk of washing away, according to Fire Chief Justin England. He said the building itself is solid but the foundation is eroding from underneath. The building is located along the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County. England said firefighters noticed a crack in the...
Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police
GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
Sunshine returns Monday but it doesn’t help those frigid temps
Monday is a day we enjoy the influences of high pressure allowing the sunshine to return after such a gloomy weekend. Northwest winds continue to bring in that cold air so don’t expect temps to move much this afternoon. We’ll struggle our way to the mid 40s. Clouds increase tonight as do our winds as we expect our next system to push in Tuesday.
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
Lawsuit filed over deadly helicopter crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June. All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport. The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence […]
Inmate missing from Beckley Federal Correctional Institution
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley reported an inmate was missing from the satellite camp near the Institution. At approximately 10 p.m. inmate Kevin Davis, 32, was reported missing from the satellite camp, a minimum security facility, adjacent to the FCI. Davis is a white male […]
Two people arrested on drug charges in Mingo County
DELBARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are behind bars after being arrested on drug charges in Mingo County. On Wednesday, November, 9th, Connie Mahon of Delbarton, West Virginia, and Dakar Wilson of Akron, Ohio were arrested at Mahon’s residence in Delbarton by Mingo County Deputies with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s CUFFED task force.
Jury convicts Beckley man in 2021 death of 7-year-old boy
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County jury convicted a Beckley man Thursday in the March 2021 death of a 7-year-old boy. Rashad “Rico” Thompson, 36, was found guilty in the first degree murder of Tre-shaun Brown, the young son of Thompson’s then girlfriend, Felicia Brown. Thompson...
