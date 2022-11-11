Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Penguins Grades: Third Period Clinic, Malkin ‘Beast Mode’ Pushes Pens’ Win (+)
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period, and coach Mike Sullivan said Evgeni Malkin was in beast mode. The Penguins wobbled in the second period before putting the clamps on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third for a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
VGK to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on November 17
VEGAS (November 14, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, that the organization will be hosting a food drive on Toshiba Plaza on November 17 before the team's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Thursday's food drive is presented by Nacho Daddy and will begin at 5 p.m....
NHL
Sabres, Bruins present referee Pollock with jerseys for 1,500th game
Teams autograph custom sweater for veteran NHL official. How does one commemorate officiating a 1,500th career NHL game?. How about with the signature of every player that played in it. NHL referee Kevin Pollock officiated his 1,500th career game on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visited the Buffalo Sabres at...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Fleury & Zuccarello Step Up in Win Over Kraken
The Minnesota Wild were more prepared when they faced the Seattle Kraken for the second time in just over a week on Friday, Nov. 11. Their first meeting was a 4-0 shutout in favor of the Kraken in Minnesota, but the Wild found a way to get things going on the road. The first goal of the game came at the hands of the Wild at the end of the first period and they held the lead throughout the second and into the third.
NHL
Rantanen leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 13. FIRST STAR - MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE. Rantanen compiled 3-4-7, including one game-winning goal as...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise his team's progress in five-game segments. Fifteen games into the year those segments are trending up. In the last five games, the Kraken are 4-1. The next segment covers the remaining four games of the current homestand and a Thanksgiving Friday showdown in Vegas.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
NHL
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. KINGS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Los Angeles. The Flames wrap up a quick two-game homestand, welcoming the Los Angeles Kings to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:30 pm puck drop. Limited tickets are still available HERE. Fans can find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Stolarz, Zegras & More
Though the results this week did not go the way of the Anaheim Ducks, they were in the news for plenty of reasons. Players reached milestones while others went on the shelf with various injuries. Leason Scores First Goal as a Duck. Brett Leason scored his first goal as a...
NHL
From Australia to UBS Arena Matilda McMaster is on the Trip of a Lifetime
After beating Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Matilda McMaster and her family traveled all the way from Australia to see the Islanders. The McMaster family came a long way to get to a New York Islanders game. That's true in the literal sense, as the McMasters travelled across an ocean and...
NHL
Ducks Reassign Gawdin to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have reassigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), appeared in three games with Anaheim this season, including his Ducks debut Nov. 6 vs. Florida. Gawdin has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 12 career NHL games with the Anaheim and Calgary (2020-22), including two. The 6-1, 191-pound forward began 2022-23 with San Diego, scoring 3-3=6 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in seven AHL contests. At the time of his recall, he co-led the Gulls in goals and ranked tied for third in points.
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
