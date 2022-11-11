ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton City Council Approves Rezoning Request For Former Deaf And Blind School Site

HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following shooting in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Newcomers win pair of Gates County Commissioner seats

GATESVILLE – Gates County citizens will see two new faces sitting at the table of county leadership, and a familiar face in a new place inside the office of Clerk of Superior Court. While the vote totals Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, they show political newcomers Brian Keith Rountree,...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy