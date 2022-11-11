Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
The battle to find affordable housing heats up in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
princessanneindy.com
Counting incomplete, but big changes on Virginia Beach City Council after election under new local voting system
VIRGINIA BEACH — For the first time, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 8, completed voting in a local election process in which City Council and School Board candidates were selected as district representatives only by the voters who live within said district. In the past, under the city’s former...
13newsnow.com
Big changes coming to Newport News' city council
A new beginning for Newport News City Council. Four new faces will take a seat, come January.
¡Enhorabuena! Newport News Police graduates first class of Hispanic Citizens Police Academy
The Newport News Police Department graduated another class of its Citizens Police Academy, but this academy class wasn't like the dozens of others before.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton City Council Approves Rezoning Request For Former Deaf And Blind School Site
HAMPTON—On Wednesday, November 9, Hampton City Council heard presentations from City Council Staff and NorthPoint Development on a proposal to rezone approximately 63 acres of land at the former site of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind, and Multi-Disabled, which closed in 2008. The parcels in question are located at 700 and 750 Shell Rd., near the intersection of Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road. The request was to rezone from One Family Residential (R-13) to Light Manufacturing (M2) with 12 proffered conditions.
Virginia Beach completes first election with new system. How did it go?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday was the first time voters in Virginia Beach used the 10-1 voting system. That means instead of voting in an "at-large" system for every member on city council and school board, residents could only vote for the candidate representing their district. The new system...
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
WAVY News 10
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
WAVY News 10
Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with dedication of memorial bench, path
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delcina B. Owens was well-known for her walks along Poplar Hall Drive. Now, others who walk the path can rest on a memorial bench dedicated Saturday to the longtime resident and ‘daily walker’ who died in 2016 at age 81. The Poplar Hall...
Early election results come in for Virginia Beach's School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early results show voters in Virginia Beach wanted to revamp the city’s school board. So far, all incumbents except for one are lagging behind in their races. There are 11 candidates -- including four incumbents -- vying for seats. As of late Tuesday evening,...
WAVY News 10
Man dies following shooting in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
Two incumbents heading toward election day losses on Portsmouth City Council
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three incumbents faced challengers in Portsmouth's city council election, and early results seem to indicate only one will be re-elected. Council members Chris Woodard, Bill Moody and Paul Battle were challenged by Donna Sayegh, LaKeesha "Klu" Atkinson, LaKesha "Onyx" Hicks, Mark Hugel, Nathan Clark, Ronald Diggs, Sharon Anderson and Vernon Tillage.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Newcomers win pair of Gates County Commissioner seats
GATESVILLE – Gates County citizens will see two new faces sitting at the table of county leadership, and a familiar face in a new place inside the office of Clerk of Superior Court. While the vote totals Tuesday’s General Election remain unofficial, they show political newcomers Brian Keith Rountree,...
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
WAVY News 10
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
Thousands of provisional ballots cast in Virginia Beach | How to find out if your vote counted
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the 2022 election, Virginia passed a law that allowed same-day registration for voters. So, if you registered on Election Day, you had to fill out what's called a provisional ballot. Because of this new law, more Virginians were able to vote through this process....
whro.org
Live updates from the polls: Hampton Roads is key to determining a U.S. House majority
WHRO will carry live results coverage starting at 8 p.m on WHRV FM 89.5. It can also be streamed online. State elections officials said only minor problems disrupted Election Day. That’s according to two daytime updates from elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Polls close at 7 p.m., and there is...
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1